Political Appointments & Cronyism : 26 Year Old Former UMNO Azalina Officer Appointed As Uni Malaya Board Of Director – Cronyism Trumps Skills & Qualifications

BLATANTLY POLITICAL APPOINTMENTS OF THIS NATURE HAVE CONTRIBUTED TO THE DECLINE OF HIGHER EDUCATION

On 25 July, the Malaysian Academic Movement (Gerak) issued a statement on the crisis of leadership in Malaysian higher education, outlining our despair at – and condemnation of – external political interference in our public universities and the dismissal of guidelines already in place.

We were primarily referring to the widespread practise under this Perikatan Nasional/Barisan Nasional regime over the past year or so, of appointing an uncharacteristically large number of politicians from their ‘cluster’ who are clueless about higher education to positions in the board of directors of various public universities.

Others too have commented critically on this. But perhaps nothing was done to address this because the minister then had not been given a 100-day deadline to show performance beyond promoting TikTok videos and competitions.

Now, however, her new prime minister has issued such a deadline which, incidentally, is fast approaching.

Instead of stepping up to the plate to address the numerous immediate challenges facing higher education – many of which Gerak has highlighted previously, especially in our press statement of 31 August 2021 – the minister once again appears to be quite clueless.

Far from performing for the public universities and the rakyat, she appears to be showboating her ‘abilities’ to please her political master and cluster.

This is quite evident with the appointment of a 26-year-old former political officer of a senior Umno politician to the board of directors of Malaysia’s premier public university, the University of Malaya.

Age should not be a criterion, of course. But knowledge, experience and the ability to contribute to the university should be essential criteria. Looking through his publicly available profile, we find nothing there aside from him being a youth leader in the Malaysian Indian Congress (MIC) with a Facebook page and an Instagram account.

Yet another political appointee, it would seem. A second politician to add to Rosnah Abd Rashid Shirlin from Umno, who was appointed to the University of Malaya board in May 2020.

This mockery of the role of boards of director of universities must stop. These boards and their members are at the forefront of helping university authorities to grow, to enhance their reputation and to establish links with the wider society – not links with political parties.

We argued in July that blatantly political appointments of this nature have been a tragic tradition in many of our public universities that have contributed to the decline of higher education – and that this nonsense must stop.

We reiterate this stand with this latest political manoeuvring and farcical appointment. – Gerak

New UM director: Netizens miffed with appointee’s lack of working experience

Pakatan Harapan leaders became livid after it was found that the Higher Education Ministry (MOHE) had appointed a 26-year-old man to become a director on the Universiti Malaya (UM) board.

Despite criticism, its minister Datuk Seri Noraini Ahmad defended the appointment of Danesh Raj Nagarajan, in view of the Government’s policy to promote youth into leadership roles.

“Danesh was appointed to the post based on his vast experience working with the university alumni,” she told the Dewan Rakyat two days ago.

However, the public took to social media to pan Noraini’s defense of Danesh as the latter lacked proper working experience to hold such an important post.

“Suruhanjaya Pencegahan Rasuah Malaysia (SPRM), KL tolong siasat,” said user Joe Jambul.

FocusM sighted a copy of Danesh’s resume and found that the latter only indicated two working experiences, which are Project Sejahteralah Wargaku director (2020/2021) and The Reveals.com director (2021).

As for his academic credentials, he holds a degree in performing arts from UM and an alumnus of Malaysia Arts School Johor, holding Band 3 for the Malaysian University English Test (MUET).

However, Danesh seems used to be very active in activities organised by UM, among others, being president of the UM Arts Club (KESUMA) and director of Cultural Arts Festival University Malaya Feseni (2015/2016).

CRONYISM TRUMPS SKILLS

Unimpressed with the newly-minted director’s credentials, user Uda General said it was convenient for people to use “strong cables” to get positions despite lacking experience.

“Amboi2….sesuka mak bapak diaorg aje duk melantik org…nk lantik tu boleh…tp biarla kena dgn ilmu dan org nya…..masih lg xhilang perangai kroni2 ni….dpt keje pakai kabel….mcm %$%$$ org2 politik ni,”

(Nice. They appoint people into places like it belongs to their family. Even if you want to appoint someone close to you, make sure they have the expertise to do their job. Cronyism still thrives. Damn you politicians!)

I had nothing to do with UM board appointment, says Azalina

Pengerang MP and former deputy speaker Azalina Othman Said has denied any involvement with the appointment of one of her former officers to the board of directors of Universiti Malaya (UM).

A statement issued by her office today said Azalina had no prior knowledge of 26-year-old Danesh Raj’s appointment.

This follows speculation on social media surrounding Danesh’s political links to Azalina, with a PKR Youth member claiming that he was one of her officers.

Azalina’s office denied reports that Danesh was a special officer, saying he was actually a social media officer handling her social media accounts.

“Aside from that, the statement by the higher education minister also stated that Danesh’s appointment was the decision of the higher education ministry, which had wanted to see contributions of youth in organisational leadership at the national level, especially in public universities,” the statement said.

It added that Azalina welcomed his appointment, which was made “without any interference”, and based on his qualifications, capabilities and potential as a graduate and an alumnus of Universiti Malaya. It has been reported that Danesh has a performing arts degree from the university.

“Based on the spirit of togetherness and ‘Keluarga Malaysia’, the time has come for the youths out there to be given more trust and recognition with no consideration to their background or ideology.”

Recently, Malaysiakini reported a social media row on Twitter over Danesh’s appointment to the UM board of directors.

PKR Youth election director and former student activist Fahmi Zainol had criticised the appointment, linking Danesh to Azalina.