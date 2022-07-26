News

RoS Director-General Jasri Kasim : UMNO Decision To Postpone Party Election Invalid – UMNO Has To Hold Its Party Polls First

Penangguhan pemilihan UMNO tak sah – RoS

Jabatan Pendaftaran Pertubuhan (ROS) menyifatkan tindakan Umno menangguhkan pemilihan parti sebagai tidak sah.

Ketua Pengarah ROS Jasri Kasim berkata perkara itu berdasarkan minit mesyuarat Majlis Kerja Tertinggi Umno yang diserahkan pada ROS.

“Keputusan itu tidak sah kerana penggal pemegang jawatan Majlis Kerja Tertinggi untuk 2018/2021 tamat pada 30 Jun,” katanya seperti dilaporkan The Star.

Umno’s decision to postpone party election invalid, says ROS

Umno’s decision to postpone its party election is invalid, says the Registrar of Societies.

Its director-general Jasri Kasim said this is based on the minutes of the Umno supreme council meeting to postpone supreme council, division and branch elections initially scheduled to be held on July 7 that was submitted to the ROS.

“The decision (by Umno) is invalid because the term of the supreme council officer bearers for 2018/2021 had ended on June 30,” he said on Friday (Aug 6).

Jasri said that the ROS is responsible to ensure all activities and management of registered societies is in accordance with each organisation’s constitution and does not contradict the Societies Act 1966 or any of the country’s laws.

On July 8, when announcing Umno’s decision to withdraw support for Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, party president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi had also said that Umno supreme council had confirmed the postponement of party polls for a period of 18 months.
The Star

