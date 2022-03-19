UMNO Delegates Urge Party To Rally Around Prime Minister Ismail Sabri & Party Members To Have Faith In Ismail Sabri To Lead The Government

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Several Umno delegates advised members to rally around the party’s leadership, especially Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri to avoid weakening the party during their speeches at the party’s general assembly today.

Wangsa Maju Umno division chief Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Abdullah also cautioned members not to belittle the Prime Minister, who is also one of the party’s vice presidents.

“I hope the Prime Minister is not bullied by others, we will move together even in a crisis, until finally, all Umno MPs support Ismail Sabri as PM,” he said during the debate on the president’s policy speech at the Umno General Assembly 2021 here yesterday.

Meanwhile, a delegate from Melaka, Datuk Mustafa Musa expressed his hope that the party leadership and Umno party members would avoid doing things that could weaken the party.

‘There should not be lies among us. Do not be envious of one another, do not hire people to character assassinate others, don’t be an instigator, a tattletale, or a brown-noser to certain camps.

“End and stop all this because such unethical behaviour will only weaken Umno. Have faith in our top five leaders, including the Prime Minister. Have amiable discussions because that would create good memories avoid putting your self-interests above others…what you do will affect others,” he said.

Meanwhile, a delegate from Perlis, Wan Saiful Daniel Mohd Yusof appealed to delegates to allow the leadership to determine all decisions and strategies, including matters related to the 15th general election (GE15).

“Let the leadership make the decisions on every issue related to Umno because they will be the ones to come out with the right strategies for future issues,” he said.

Kedah delegate, Senator Datuk Othman Aziz said the people are beginning to have confidence in the Government with Umno and Barisan Nasional (BN) leadership at the helm of the country’s administration.

“They (Malaysians) understand and have more confidence ever since we (Umno) became the prime minister and were appointed to the Cabinet because Umno and BN have the experience in governing the nation, the country’s problems have become more manageable even though we were facing the Covid-19 pandemic and major floods,” he said.

Earlier, in his opening address of the general assembly, party president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi stressed the need for the government and party to move in tandem for the sake of the country’s development and urged party members to have faith in Ismail Sabri to lead the government. ― Bernama