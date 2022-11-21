UMNO Deputy President Tok Mat : PN And PH Should Team Up To Form Govt – BN Remain In Opposition

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Perikatan Nasional and Pakatan Harapan should join forces to form the next government, according to Rembau MP Mohamad Hasan of Umno.

Mohamad who is Umno deputy president and Barisan Nasional deputy chairman said BN was prepared to be a “responsible opposition” and serve as a check and balance of the new government.

“If our help is needed post GE15 we are prepared to play a role,” said Mohamad, better known as Tok Mat, in a statement tonight. “And if a government cannot be formed, don’t blame us. This is the result of a democratic process and we respect the outcome.”

He is among several Umno leaders such as Supreme Council member Isham Jalil and former vice-president Hishammuddin Hussein who have said BN should be part of the opposition to play a check-and-balance role instead of joining a multi-coalition government.

Mohamad’s statement comes amid discussions between the various parties about alliances to form a government following the inconclusive results of the general election on Saturday.

No coalition secured enough seats for a majority in the Dewan Rakyat. Pakatan Harapan won 82 seats, Perikatan Nasional 73, BN 30, GPS 23, GRS 6 and Warisan 3 seats. Two independents were also elected.

The chairmen of PH and PN have both claimed they had enough support for a majority, while PN chairman Muhyiddin Yassin had previously ruled out any alliance with PH.

Leaders of PH and BN had met this morning on a possible alliance, a day after BN chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamdi said no talks had been held by BN with other groupings on a new government.

Political leaders have until 2pm on Tuesday to submit to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong their nominations of an MP to be appointed prime minister.