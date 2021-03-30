News

UMNO Election Director : UMNO Is Open To Work With Anwar & DAP After GE 15 – “Whoever Is Interested In Working Together At That Time Must Benefit UMNO”

Posted on

Umno is open to working with any party or coalition to form a government after the 15th general election (GE15), said party election director Tajuddin Abdul Rahman.

Tajuddin said for now, however, the party had decided not to discuss with PKR, DAP and Bersatu the possibility of cooperating to face GE15.

“We will assess the situation after GE15. Whoever is interested in working together at that time and if it benefits Umno, the people and the country, we are open to doing so to form a government.

“Umno has never been greedy. When we formed the BN government we shared it with MCA, MIC and other parties, including indigenous parties of Sabah and Sarawak,” he said after a working visit to review the progress of the Light Rail Transit 3 (LRT3) construction project in Johan Setia today.

He also visited the Centralised Labour Quarters (CSL) and the “U-Through Girder” moulding plant in Bandar Saujana Putra in Kuala Langat.

Asked if he was prepared to relinquish his position as Prasarana Malaysia Berhad chairperson, Tajuddin said: “I will remain in the government until Parliament is dissolved because that is the stand of my party.

“So, how long will I be in the government? It depends on how long it takes to dissolve Parliament. If it is dissolved tomorrow, I will be out of the government tomorrow. We don’t know when.”

READ ALSO  LHDN Filed Suit Against Bossku : Suing Najib To Pay Up His Tax Arrears To The Tune of RM 1.6 Billion Could Be The Nation Largest
Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

four × one =

Most Popular

26.1K
News

Malaysian Influential Politician Sexually Assaulting A Businesswoman At Her Home In KL – Kissing & Groping Her Breast

20.5K
News

Cathryn Li 李元玲 Throwing A Tantrum & Storms Out Of Live Interview After Losing Her Cool

11.1K
News

DAP Liew Chin Tong : Anwar Negotiated With Zahid & Najib To Form A Court Cluster Government

8.9K
News

DAP Anthony Loke To Take Over From Lim Guan Eng As Secretary-General Before June 30

7.9K
News

Monorail Lane Collapsed : Crane Part Falls On Car At SUKE Highway Construction

5.5K
News

PKR Xavier Aide Arrested Over RM 77 Million Bribery Case In Bank Account Despite Just 22 Months In Power

5.5K
News

Please Share : Police Hunting Dato Sri Nicky Liow Soon Hee For Money Laundering & Commercial Crimes

4.7K
News

RM10000 Compounds – Here’s Why Malaysians Should Not Pay Even The 50% Discount, But Fight All The Way To The Federal Court

4.6K
News

Hong Kong Actor Ng Man Tat’s Ashes To Be Placed In Malaysia

3.9K
News

‘Fake News’ To Say Emergency Is Because Govt Lost Majority – RM100,000 Fine & 3 Years Jail

To Top