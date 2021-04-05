News

UMNO Hope MIC Leaves BN : “MIC Have Been A Burden To UMNO Since The Alliance Party Days Until BN , Like Carrying A ‘Dead Monitor Lizard”

Posted on

An Umno veteran has lashed out at MIC, dismissing the party’s presence in BN as being nothing more than an unnecessary burden.

Umno Veterans Club secretary-general Mustapha Yaakub said he personally hoped the MIC would go through with its consideration to withdraw from BN after declaring support for Perikatan Nasional.

At the MIC 74th annual general assembly last weekend, delegates also mandated party leaders to decide their political alliance in the forthcoming 15th general election.

“I am not worried by MIC’s actions. They have been a burden to Umno since the Alliance Party days until BN. Like carrying a ‘dead monitor lizard’,” said Mustapha, who cited a Malay proverb.

“There was no burden, but they (BN) picked up a rock. I really hope MIC leaves BN.

“Let PN allocate more seats that MIC can win in GE15,” he said.

“InsyaAllah, Umno will fill the vacancies in Malay-majority seats that all this while was given to MIC,” he said in a Facebook post.

A week after Umno’s decision to sever ties with Bersatu, MIC pledged the party’s support for PN, pending the BN supreme council’s final decision.

MIC president SA Vigneswaran in his policy speech also defended the party’s decision to invite Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, who delivered a virtual address.

Meanwhile, Mustapha said he had previously proposed for BN to be dissolved after its GE14 loss, at the point when its Sarawak component parties deserted the coalition.

“This is to avoid Umno, as the largest component party, from suffering its biggest shame if even more parties were to exit BN.

READ ALSO  Perak PH Leadership Crisis : Corruption, Racism, Arrogance & Hypocrisy - Accepting Bribes & Sexual Favours From Sand Miners

“Today, it looks like BN’s long-term ally MIC is almost certain to leave. And maybe MCA will follow through.

“InsyaAllah, Umno will fill the vacancies,” he said.

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

19 − 16 =

Most Popular

27.4K
News

Malaysian Influential Politician Sexually Assaulting A Businesswoman At Her Home In KL – Kissing & Groping Her Breast

21.5K
News

Untold Story : Zahid Bring His Bearing Files Related To His Corruption Charges To Meet Muhyiddin Yassin – Went Back Disappointed With Files In Hand

21.2K
News

Cathryn Li 李元玲 Throwing A Tantrum & Storms Out Of Live Interview After Losing Her Cool

19.6K
News

Malaysia Most Wanted Men Dato Sri Nicky Liow Soon Hee Converts To Islam

13.5K
News

IGP: Fugitive Dato Seri Nicky Liow Soon Hee Net Worth Amounted To RM1 Billion – “One of The Officers Had Leaked Info To Liow & Providing Ample Time To Transfer His Wealth To An Undisclosed Location”

12.2K
News

DAP Liew Chin Tong : Anwar Negotiated With Zahid & Najib To Form A Court Cluster Government

10.7K
News

MIC VP Tells Zahid : Respect Us Or Contest GE15 On Your Own – Stop Being Arrogant & Don’t Think That MIC or MCA Are Just Followers

10.7K
News

UMNO Deputy President Tok Mat : MCA Should Just Leave Barisan Nasional – Leave BN If You Have Any Dignity

9.4K
News

DAP Anthony Loke To Take Over From Lim Guan Eng As Secretary-General Before June 30

8.6K
News

Monorail Lane Collapsed : Crane Part Falls On Car At SUKE Highway Construction

To Top