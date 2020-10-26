News

UMNO Leaders Begin Meeting In PWTC To Discuss On Najib Proposal To Support Anwar & Asking Muhyiddin To Resign

Posted on

Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, who is facing calls to quit as prime minister, finds himself at the mercy of Umno as the latter’s Supreme council meeting tonight will decide if they will continue to back his Perikatan Nasional government.

His hold on power appears to be precarious as Umno’s meeting tonight will scrutinise all the views discussed during the meeting with Barisan Nasional(BN) earlier this afternoon.

First to arrive at the Putra World Trade Centre(PWTC) was Umno Youth chief Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki after 8pm, followed by former Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Dahlan.

Pasir Salak MP Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman arrived at 8.30pm, followed by Datuk Rosnah Abdul Rashid Shirlin.

Earlier today Umno supreme council member Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin said one of the strongest views given was for Umno to renegotiate with Muhyiddin because there are so many posts given to Bersatu.

Malaysiakini also reported this evening that former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak also had lobbied BN to support PKR president Anwar Ibrahim during the meeting between BN parliamentarians earlier today.

The report quoted several sources confirming the matter to the portal.

This comes a day after the Yang di-Pertuan Agong warned MPs against political manoeuvres that could destabilise the government.

Source : Malay Mail

Najib Proposed In BN Emergency Meeting That BN Should Support Anwar & DAP En Bloc : Called For Muhyiddin To Vacate The Top Seat

DAP Tony Pua : Unprincipled Hunger Power Anwar Seeking Biggest Crook Najib Support To Form A New Governmet Can Go To Hell

