News

UMNO Perak Team Zahid-Najb : No Need For Chinese & Indian Excos

Posted on

Perak Menteri Besar Saarani Mohamad says there is no need to appoint Chinese and Indian executive councillors in his administration as the two communities are already represented in other levels of government.

Speaking after chairing his first exco meeting, Saarani said there were Chinese and Indian leaders in local councils and that his administration will not be changing what the previous government had implemented.

“The appointment of advisers (to the menteri besar) will be made according to needs. I cannot promise anything.

“To me, what is important is implementation (of state government initiatives).”

The appointment of Chinese and Indian village heads, he said, will be based on the list approved by the previous government.

On a separate matter, Saarani, who is Perak Umno chief, said the party had 11 potential candidates for the coming Gerik parliamentary by-election which has been set for Jan 16, 2021.

The election was triggered by the death of its incumbent, Hasbullah Osman, on Nov 16. In the last general election, Hasbullah won the seat with a majority of 5,528 votes in a three-cornered fight against PAS and PKR candidates.

READ ALSO  Singaporean Girl : My BF Is Expected To Pay For Everything - The Kind of Man Who Would Give Entry To His Cash
Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

2 × 4 =

Most Popular

90.0K
1
News

If UMNO JJ Is Worth RM 2 Billion , Then Zahid At Least RM 20 Billion & Najib RM 100 Billion – Why Still Ask The Public For Donation ?

49.2K
19
Crime

Former KLIA Official Exposes How Multiple VIP Politicians Smuggle Cash Into Malaysia Using Private Jets All The Time- RM42 Million Was Brought In Related To Najib

15.1K
News

UMNO Annuar Musa : Lauching ‘Grand Coalition’ Comprising Anti-PH Parties – Warisan, Muda, Pejuang, Berjasa, IPF & Makkal

12.0K
News

Kaji Selidik : Muhyiddin Mendapat 65% Sokongan Rakyat Berbanding Anwar Hanya 8% – TSMY Jadi Pilihan 75% Wanita & 50% Bukan Melayu

8.0K
News

Zahid Hamidi Who Is Facing A Record 47 Charges & Corruption Involving RM124 Million Has Been Denied The Request To Have His Passport Returned

7.6K
News

Merdeka Center Survey : Only 13% Malays Supporting Anwar Ibrahim To Be PM

5.7K
News

Please Share : Dishwasher & Partially Blind Son Survive On Plain Tea And Bread – No One Wants To Hire Her, Even For Just RM25 A day

1.8K
News

Senarai ADUN UMNO & DAP Yang Bekerjasama Untuk Menjatuhkan PAS & PPBM

1.4K
News

PAS Bent On Punishing ‘Treacherous’ UMNO That Join With With DAP & PH To Form The Government

1.4K
News

If Budget 2021 Fail To Be Pass On 15 December Then This Will Be The Most Likely New Cabinet Line Up Under Anwar-Najib-Zahid-DAP New Government

To Top