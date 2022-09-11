UMNO & Population Engineering : Ketuanan Melayu For The UMNO Malay Political Elites To Accumulate Massive Wealth For Themselves & Their Cronies

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Dear friends ,

This is of interest to those watching the development of Malaysia and Singapore

I am currently reading two books in parallel:

1] The March to Putrajaya This is about the recent and current happenings in

Malaysia.

2] Men in White. This is the history of Singapore for the last 50 years The contrast is most enlightening; not that one has to read the books to know. The books spells out the minutiae that is not intended for the public eyes. Needless to say the former is banned in Malaysia.

UMNO and Population Engineering by Hussein Abd Hamid Since 1957 UMNO has effectively carried out the population engineering of our country to ensure its long-term survival by creating the myth of a two pronged “Ketuanan Melayu”.

“Ketuanan Melayu” for the Malay masses who are lulled into a feeling of being superior over the non-Malays because of their numbers and “Ketuanan Melayu” for the UMNO Malay political elites through the accumulation of massive material wealth for themselves and their cronies.

And while UMNO has failed by almost any measure you chose to gauge them – good governance or morality – without question they have succeeded too well in the engineering of the population of this country of ours.

The duplicity of UMNO in proclaiming Satu Bangsa, Satu Negara while all the while undertaking a relentless program to whittle down the numbers of the non-Malays through very precise and focused initiatives is breathtaking in its effectiveness!

Consider this:

In 1957:

– 45% of the population are Chinese.

– 12% of the population are Indians.

In 2010

– 25% of the population are Chinese.

– 7% of the population are Indians.

Over 600,000 Chinese and Indian Malaysians with redIC were rejected repeatedly when applying for citizenship and possibly 80% of them had passed away due to old age.

Since 1957:

– 2 million Chinese have emigrated.

– 0.5 million Indians have also emigrated overseas.

– 3 million Indonesians migrated to Malaysia to become Malaysian citizens with Bumiputra status.

Now the non-Malays are well aware of this tinkering and engineering of our population and it would do us Malays no good to say that it was UMNO doing and that we had no hand in what happened

. As a Malay I was then comfortable that UMNO was the dominant partner in the Barisan Nasional.

It was comforting to know that Malays controlled four of the five major banks. Education? Between 1968 to 2000:

– 48 Chinese Primary Schools closed down.

– 144 Indian Primary Schools closed down.

– 2637 Malay Primary Schools were built.

Of the total government budget for these schools 2.5% were for the Chinese Primary Schools, 1% for the Indian Primary School and 96.5% for the Malay Primary School .

Petronas Petrol Stations? Of the 2000 stationsthe Malays owned 99%. Yes we Malays were indeed in control. In control of what?

We were in control of the all the business licenses and permits for Taxis and Approved Permits.

We were in control of Government contracts of which 95% were given to Malays.

We were in control of the Rice Trade through Bernas that bought over 80% of Chinese Rice Millers in Kedah.

We were in control of UMBC, MISC and Southern Bank – all previously owned by Chinese.

We were in control of bus companies. Throughout Malaysia MARA buses could be seen plying all the routes.

Non-Malays were simply displaced by having their application for bus routes and for new buses rejected.

Every new housing estate built had a mosque or a surau. None, I repeat “no” temples or churches were built for any housing estate!

So why with control over all these highly visible entities and business opportunities are the Malays still unable to stand tall and with pride over and above the non-Malays?

We are unable to so do because it was not the Malays that benefited from these opportunities – UMNO did.

Why must UMNO constantly harp about the need to spoon feed the Malays – about ketuanan Melayu when it is already in place and about Bumiputra status and all the privileges and rights that goes with that status?

And as a Malay I want to ask the non-Malays why do you still choose to live in a country whose government has by its actions and deeds done whatever it could to make you feel not welcome?

The non-Malays I know have all told me the same thing – Malaysia is their country – they know of no other country they can call their own. And so they stay and put up with the abuses.

The difference now is that there are enough Malays who are shamed by the antics of this Malay political organization called UMNO. There are enough Malays to tell the non-Malays that we feel your pain.

We understand your frustrations and despair at not being treated as equals in a country you call your own.

And enough non-Malays have migrated abroad to cause our country to understand that their loss is another country’s gain. A loss, which our country can ill afford to sustain.

And more importantly all this ground swell of disgust and contempt at UMNO has manifested itself in a way these political idiots understand – losing our votes in the 14th General Elections. Amen for that.

And so we wait for the 15th General Election which we hope will dish out the relevant karma for UMNO and its Barisan Nasional partners.

Meantime understand what they have done to us all – not only the non-Malays but also to the Malays and do not allow Barisan Nasional to play the race card and start their divide and rule antics on us anymore.

You are one with me we are two. HIGH TIME TO WAKE UP FROM OUR COMFORT ZONE…….ALL OF YOU OUT THERE…MALAYSIA IS NOT DOING ALRIGHT AT ALL…IT IS STILL NOT TOO LATE…..UNITED WE STAND, DIVIDED WE FALL !!!

FOR THOSE WHO KNOW WELL, SHOULD PASS THE MESSAGE AROUND TO THOSE WHO ARE STILL SLEEPING.

MAY GOD HELP US…TO HELP OURSELVES.

Johan Bakri