UMNO Sec-Gen : UMNO Will Quit Perikatan Nasional By Next Month

Umno secretary-general Ahmad Maslan says the party will only decide whether its MPs should quit the ruling bloc by next month after its Supreme Council meeting tomorrow.

Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan has confirmed his appointment as the new secretary-general of Barisan Nasional and Muafakat Nasional.

This comes after Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi urged MPs to quit supporting the Perikatan Nasional government, and party leaders holding positions in government-linked companies to resign.

Ahmad declined to comment on the remarks by Zahid.

“That’s merely a report. Whatever we discussed, we will bring it up with the Supreme Council tomorrow night,” he told reporters after a meeting attended by Umno division leaders in Kuala Lumpur today.

Ahmad said at the meeting today, division leaders also rejected any move to partner with DAP, as suggested by some Umno leaders.

They also called for closer ties with PAS and Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).

Yesterday, Pasir Salak MP Tajuddin Abdul Rahman said he would not rule out Umno working with Pakatan Harapan, including DAP, to form the government.

“Anything is possible in politics,” he had said.