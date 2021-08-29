UMNO Supreme Council Demands Ismail Sabri To Allow Malaysian To Withdraw Minimum RM 10 000 One Off From EPF

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The Umno Supreme Council has reaffirmed its support for Ismail Sabri Yaakob as the prime minister but has made it clear that the new administration must deliver, says a source in the know.

Speaking to FMT, the source said the party has also asked Ismail to look into several issues, including expediting institutional reforms.

These reforms, he said, included the separation of powers between the attorney-general and that of the public prosecutor, as well as the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission and police.

The Supreme Council also wants Ismail to speed up the establishment of a Royal Commission of Inquiry into former AG Tommy Thomas and his claims in his memoir.

KENYATAAN MEDIA UMNO

Mesyuarat Majlis Kerja Tertinggi UMNO pada 27 Ogos 2021 bersamaan 18 Muharram 1443H telah membuat beberapa ketetapan seperti berikut:

Menjunjung kasih kepada KDYMM Seri Paduka Baginda Yang di-Pertuan Agong atas perkenan baginda melantik YAB Dato’ Sri Ismail Sabri Bin Yaakob selaku Perdana Menteri Malaysia ke-9. Mendokong penuh pelantikan tersebut dan parti akan membantu Perdana Menteri merangkap Naib Presiden 1 UMNO bagi memastikan kelancaran perjalanan pentadbiran kerajaan. Beberapa panduan utama telah dibincangkan dan dipersetujui bersama YAB Perdana Menteri merangkap Naib Presiden 1 UMNO, antaranya:

i. Menyahut titah saranan KDYMM Seri Paduka Baginda Yang di-Pertuan Agong untuk mengadakan kerjasama dan permuafakatan rentas parti bagi bersama-sama menangani kemelut ekonomi, pandemik Covid-19 dan kesejahteraan rakyat.

ii. Kerajaan baharu ini hendaklah segera memfokuskan usaha untuk menangani pandemik Covid-19 dan proses vaksinasi agar mencapai imuniti kelompok yang mampu mengurangkan risiko kematian akibat serangan virus.

iii. Kerajaan mesti menyantuni kehendak dan tuntutan rakyat berkaitan kebajikan dan kesejahteraan mereka termasuklah penambahbaikan pakej-pakej bantuan rakyat (BPN, BPR dan BKC), moratorium tanpa faedah terakru, pengeluaran i-Citra secara one-off dengan jumlah minimum RM10,000 dan bantuan kepada pengusaha kecil dan sederhana yang terjejas teruk akibat pandemik.

iv. Kerajaan terus menggunakan jenama ‘KELUARGA MALAYSIA’ dan Kerajaan Malaysia serta tidak lagi menggunakan penjenamaan Kerajaan Perikatan Nasional memandangkan kerajaan ini merupakan kerjasama politik longgar antara Parti Barisan Nasional (UMNO, MCA, MIC dan PBRS), Parti Perikatan Nasional (PPBM, PAS dan STAR), GPS dan PBS.

v. Kerajaan hendaklah mempertahankan peranan dan sistem demokrasi berparlimen sebagai wahana semak dan imbang kepada kerajaan.

vi. Penubuhan segera Suruhanjaya Siasatan DiRaja (RCI) bagi menyiasat segala pendedahan yang dilakukan oleh Tommy Thomas mengenai campur tangan politik dalam Institusi-institusi Peguam Negara, Kehakiman dan Keselamatan yang menjadi benteng mempertahankan Keluhuran Perlembagaan dan Kedaulatan Undang-undang Negara. UMNO mesti menjadi pelopor kepada usaha reformasi institusi dalam pelbagai cabang kerajaan. Ini termasuklah untuk mewujudkan Parlimen yang lebih efisien, pentadbiran telus dan bersih, pendanaan politik, Akta Anti Lompat Parti, campur tangan politik dalam pelbagai institusi yang menjadi benteng kedaulatan undang-undang seperti Peguam Negara, Suruhanjaya Pencegahan Rasuah Malaysia, Polis DiRaja Malaysia dan lain-lain.

AHMAD ZAHID BIN HAMIDI

27 Ogos 2021

“It’s important because it affects the credibility of his actions in office,” said the source.

Earlier this year, the party’s youth wing had also called for an RCI to investigate Thomas’ claims.

This included the admission by Thomas of having a hand in the appointment of the Chief Justice of Malaysia, the Court of Appeal president and the chief judge of Sabah and Sarawak after a series of discussions with then prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Umno, the source added, also informed Ismail that it wants the Registrar of Societies (RoS) to stop its “harassment” over the postponement of the party elections.

“Everything was done by the book and the RoS even gave its approval to postpone party polls because of Covid-19.”

Today’s meeting also agreed that the Supreme Council would meet the prime minister and the ministers from the party once a month “to strengthen the cooperation between Umno and the government”.

“We are doing this as this is the first time an Umno prime minister is not the party president and there are many ministers who are not sitting on the Supreme Council.

“So it is important that Umno and the government are on the same page,” the source said.

Ismail is the party’s vice-president.

The source added the party also made it clear they do not want Ismail’s administration to be known as a Perikatan Nasional government.

“We prefer that he calls it Kerajaan Keluarga Malaysia.”

Later in a statement, party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said they also wanted the government to pay attention to what the people wanted when it came to their wellbeing and welfare.

This includes improving the aid packages and interest-free moratoriums as well as aid for small and medium entrepreneurs who were affected by the pandemic.

The party also wants the new government to focus on overcoming the pandemic and ramping up vaccination in order to achieve herd immunity.

“Umno must pioneer several institutional reforms in all branches of the government including a more efficient Parliament,” he said.