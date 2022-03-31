UMNO Tengku Adnan : RM2 Million Is Like Pocket Money To Me – “If I Declare My Assets, My Wife & Kids Might Get Kidnapped”

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Nearly RM1 Billion In Assets Made Public In Court : Tengku Adnan Declared Assets Worth Over RM938m In 2001

Former Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor told the High Court today that RM2 million was like “pocket money” to him.

The Putrajaya MP who was testifying in his defence at his RM2 million graft trial, was responding to deputy public prosecutor (DPP) Julia Ibrahim’s question about whether the RM2 million that was given to him by businessman Tan Sri Chai Kin Kong, was considered valuable.

Julia: Was the RM2 million valuable to you?

Tengku Adnan: No it was not…RM2 million is just like my pocket money.

Julia: But it could be valuable to someone?

Tengku Adnan: I do not know.

The former minister also disagreed that he needed to declare the RM2 million to former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak as required by the code of ethics for members of the administration.

“It was not a gift for me or anyone. It was a political donation. Why should I report to the prime minister?,” he said

Asked by Julia whether he had informed the UMNO Supreme Council or Najib, UMNO’s president at that time, about the RM2 million he had received from Chai, Tengku Adnan said the money had nothing to do with UMNO Headquarters (HQ).

“I was the Federal Territories UMNO head. Sometimes, I used my own money and I could ask many people to donate. Not just Tan Sri Chai,” he said.

Julia: I am putting it to you that the RM2 million was used for your own purpose.

Tengku Adnan: Disagree…I needed the money just for elections. I never asked for any contributions from the HQ, I stood on my own.

On Oct 14 last year, the High Court ordered Tengku Adnan to enter his defence, after finding that the prosecution had established a prima facie case against him.

Tengku Adnan, 69, was charged in his capacity as a public servant then, namely as Federal Territories Minister, to having accepted for himself, RM2 million from Chai via a Hong Leong Islamic Bank cheque belonging to Aset Kayamas Sdn Bhd which was later deposited into the CIMB Bank account of Tadmansori Holdings Sdn Bhd in which he had an interest, when it was known that Aset Kayamas had a connection with his official duties.

He is alleged to have committed the offence at the Pusat Bandar Damansara branch of CIMB Bank Berhad here on June 14, 2016.

The former minister was charged under Section 165 of the Penal Code, which carries a penalty of imprisonment of up to two years or a fine, or both, if convicted.

Hearing before Justice Mohamed Zaini Mazlan continues on March 25.

Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor today gave his reason for not declaring his assets to the public.

According to The Star Online, the federal territories minister cited fears that if he did so, he and his family would be targeted by criminals.

Tengku Adnan was responding to PKR communications director Fahmi Fadzil, who said he and Kuala Lumpur city mayor Datuk Seri Mohd Amin Nordin Abdul Aziz should publicly declare their assets to show commitment to transparency.

However, Tengku Adnan said he declared his assets directly to the Prime Minister every year.

“I used to be a businessman and have a lot of assets. I am also afraid if I declare, my children and wife may be kidnapped, people could rob us — anything can happen,” The Star Online quoted him as saying.

He added that the KL mayor declared his assets to the Chief Secretary to the Government.

Tengku Adnan said he had also instructed the mayor and Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) to discuss with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) on sharing information on how much assets, and account names.

Tengku Adnan declared assets worth over RM938m in 2001

FORMER Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor had an asset worth over RM938 million declared in 2001, the court was told.

Earlier during Tengku Adnan’s graft trial, Judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan rejected the defence team’s application to have an in-camera proceeding — a private hearing without the presence of spectators — over the accused’s asset declarations.

Mohamed Zaini ruled that the trial must be conducted fairly and transparently as “the public have the right to see what the court sees and what decisions are being made in the court”.

Subsequently, during an examination by defence counsel Datuk Tan Hock Chuan, Tengku Adnan confirmed that he had made four asset declarations to the prime minister (PM) — in 2001 which he declared total assets valued at RM938.6 million, RM711.3 million (2006), RM691.8 million (2013) and RM782.7 million (2016).

Tengku Adnan said the written asset declarations were made when he was in the Cabinet to three different PMs at the material time, namely Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad in 2001, Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi in 2006, and Datuk Seri Mohd Najib Razak in 2013 and 2016.

The defence aimed at proving that Tengku Adnan did not have the intention to use the RM2 million deposited into the account of his company — Tadmansori Holdings Sdn Bhd — by submitting the asset declaration documents to the court.

“It was a political donation which I have asked from him (Tan Sri Chai Kin Kong) and he agreed to give RM2 million in political donation. And I also advanced money to run the two by-elections in Sungai Besar and Kuala Kangsar,” Tengku Adnan testified in the Kuala Lumpur High Court yesterday.

When questioned by the prosecutor, Tengku Adnan suddenly raised his voice, after his asset disclosures were made known to the public in the court.

Deputy public prosecutor Julia Ibrahim asked if his previous witness statement that said “a lot of jealousy and many people would like to see Tadmansori collapse” was his personal opinion.

Tengku Adnan disagreed, saying, “when I say I do not want to declare myself because publicly you know why; because now I have a problem with nearly a billion assets; because they feel they want to sensationalise, that is why I feel I have been deprived.”

Tengku Adnan has been charged with receiving RM2 million from Aset Kayamas Sdn Bhd MD Tan Sri Chai Kin Kong over land deals linked to the Kuala Lumpur City Hall.

