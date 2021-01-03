UMNO To Leave PN& Claims That UMNO-PAS Cooperation Bad For Umno’s Image : UMNO Going For 3 Corner Contests In GE15 Under BN

The Pulai Umno division will push for a motion to call for the party to withdraw its support for the Perikatan Nasional-led government, says its chief Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed.

He said that there were cracks appearing within the Perikatan government and it would be wise for Umno to “pack its bags and leave”.

“There is no trust between Umno and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, where a small party dictates a bigger party.

“We can see that the present government has minority support in Parliament with majority of their support coming from the more than 30 Umno MPs,” he added.

He said this after launching the division’s Wanita wing meeting here on Friday (Jan 1).

Nur Jazlan, who is also Johor Umno deputy chief, added that the Umno supreme council was expected to make a decision by March if the party would continue supporting Perikatan.

He believed other Umno divisions throughout the country would also come up with similar motions.

“When the present government does any good, Umno will not gain anything – but if their actions backfire, Umno gets the brunt of it,” he said.

The former Pulai MP said if Umno withdrew its support for the Perikatan government, then a snap general election would be held and urged the division members to carry out necessary preparations.

He added that the division would not let go any of its traditional seats such as the Pulai parliamentary and Kempas state seats to Bersatu.

Source : The Star

Perikatan Nasional To Disintegrate In GE15

When Bersatu and PKR defectors pulled out of Pakatan Harapan and crossed the floor to join a coalition with Umno and PAS, it seemed like the dawn of a new dominant Malay-Muslim alliance that was in pole position for a lengthy rule.

However, in the months that followed, numerous fissures have formed between the would-be allies and Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin was even publicly held to ransom by senior Umno leaders.

Political analyst Wong Chin Huat says that far from being a marriage made in heaven, the tie-up has been fraught with competition for power.

“The year 2020 demonstrates a simple counter-intuitive fact in politics that many fail to understand – unity is difficult for people who share the same taste but more likely between those who have different tastes,” he told Malaysiakini in a series of chats about the current political scene.

“Umno, Bersatu, and PAS are like three brothers competing for the love of the same girl (conservative Malay voters).

“They tell the girl that her existential threats are another girl (liberal non-Malay voters) and her lovers (Harapan, especially DAP).

“Now that three brothers have won their lover’s heart, they are fighting amongst each other to have more of her love. This explains why the PN-BN-GPS+ government is all about Malays but without unity. The trio can only unite if they divide their territories and respect the division, like how Umno, PBB, and, up to the 1990s, Usno used to do, in the old BN.”

Umno, Bersatu and PAS leadership

The roots of the problem would appear to lie in Bersatu’s position of false strength. It was part of Harapan that won a total 113 parliamentary seats in the 2018 general election, but ex-premier Dr Mahathir Mohamad was its main drawing card, and even so, his party only won 13 seats.

However, Bersatu has consistently managed to score a disproportionate number of high-powered positions in the federal government, first in Harapan and now in Perikatan Nasional (PN).

“Umno is the strongest in terms of parliamentary strength, popular support, and on-the-ground machinery of the three but has the least of federal power per MP – only 41 percent of Umno MPs are ministers and deputy ministers.

“In contrast, Bersatu which has little machinery and grassroots support has built up its parliamentary strength from 13 to 31 by simply courting defectors from other parties: 15 from Umno and 10 from PKR.

“And it has generously rewarded itself beyond grabbing the prime minister’s position as 77 percent of Bersatu MPs are frontbenchers.

“PAS has the smallest number of MPs but commands the strongest loyalty amongst its leaders and members and it has a higher rate, 44 percent of frontbenchers amongst MPs,” said Wong.

According to him, whatever the politicians say, the game is very clear.

“Umno wants to claim back the PM’s job, reabsorb Bersatu as it did Semangat 46 in 1996 and contain PAS.

“Bersatu wants to hang on to the PM’s job and draw PAS into its orbit to check Umno, much like how Bersatu tried to draw Amanah away from PKR during Harapan’s time.

“PAS, as the smallest of the three, backs Bersatu to block Umno from restoring its hegemony,” said Wong.

Election may see internal sabotage

While there was initially a push for PN to hold federal elections soon after the Sabah state polls, the spike of Covid-19 cases put paid to such plans. Since then however, there is the suggestion that Muhyiddin may look to ride out the rest of his term – no elections need be called until 2023 – rather than risk his party getting slaughtered at the polls.

“Muhyiddin will not become PM if Bersatu wins significantly fewer seats than Umno.

“Even if Muhyiddin manages to get (Umno president Ahmad) Zahid Hamidi to agree on a 1-to-1 agreement, warlords in Umno may not play ball.

“After all, what political authority does an Umno president who concedes the PM’s job to its arch-rival for the second time have over the party’s hungry and angry grassroots?” asked Wong.

Given the antipathy expressed to Bersatu’s Azmin Ali by Umno and PAS divisions in Azmin’s current seat of Gombak, there is every chance that Bersatu candidates who rode on PKR and DAP support in the last general election will find themselves undermined by Umno and PAS in the next federal polls.

“You can expect sabotage by Umno on the Bersatu candidates,” said Wong bluntly.

“PAS would not be of much help to Bersatu if it gets Umno’s undertaking to support PAS in its own constituencies in exchange for PAS’ neutrality.

Wong said the cracks were nearly exposed in the hostile takeover of the Perak state government from Bersatu by Umno when menteri besar Ahmad Faizal Azumu was toppled in a confidence vote.

“Only one thing stands in Umno’s way to take on Bersatu: the ‘Malay Unity’ narrative, which has successfully prevented Perak Umno from forming a coalition or a minority government with a Confidence and Supply Agreement (CSA) with Harapan.

“Still, the moves by Umno-led state governments in Perak, Johor, and Perlis are early signs of the rapprochement with Harapan and repositioning as a centrist party like what Umno was largely, up to 2013.

You can expect more fights amongst the three brothers in 2021, said Wong.

Source : Malaysia Today

PAS Joined PN Without Our Nod, Says Umno’s Tajuddin

Pasir Salak MP Tajuddin Abdul Rahman says PAS joined Perikatan Nasional (PN) without Umno’s agreement, telling the Islamist party to resolve the complications that have arisen from its decision to be a component party of PN.

The Umno Supreme Council member said his party remained committed to their agreement to work with PAS, under the Muafakat Nasional (MN) alliance, and not to clash for seats in the next general election.

“I want to remind PAS leaders what it means to make a promise. Promises must be kept. They joined PN with PPBM, but that was done without our agreement.

“Now, it (PAS) is tied up in such a situation that this has led to complications (in its cooperation with Umno),” he told reporters on the sidelines of an event here today.

Recently, PAS deputy president Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah said Umno, PAS and PPBM could not afford to face the next general election alone and needed to work together under the PN umbrella.

While he respected Amar’s view, Tajuddin, who is also Umno’s election director, said PAS should find a way to resolve the problems they have caused, adding that Umno and Barisan Nasional (BN) were not a part of PN, but merely supported the coalition.

“We are confident in believing that the cooperation between PAS and Umno in the next general election can yield a big win for us to form the next government,” he said.

Source : Malaysia Today

Umno-PAS Cooperation Bad For Umno’s Image, Says Khaled Nordin

Umno perceived as ultra-Malay and Islamic party after pact with PAS, says Khaled

(FMT) – Cooperating with PAS may have led to the fall of Pakatan Harapan and brought Umno back to power.

But this has also resulted in the growing perception that it is becoming an ultra-Malay and Islamic party, said its vice-president, Mohamed Khaled Nordin.

He said this had caused much uneasiness among a section of its members and the public, adding that this was not the original struggle of the party that ensured power was shared with all races.

“Our cooperation with PAS has led to grouses and concern from the middle- and upper-class Malays that we have started using this brand of political narrative in a shallow manner.

“Some of them even claimed that we’ve played up these sentiments in order to secure short-term victories.

“I want to emphasise that populism based on race is not how Umno had won and managed the country in the past,” he said when officiating at the Pasir Gudang Umno division meeting today.

As such, he said party leaders needed to work towards bringing the party back to its original path of moderation.

Khaled admitted that politics of racial identity was part of Umno’s DNA and that this also applied to other political parties.

“But this has never been applied in an extreme manner or in a way that oppressed other races.

“It was also never used as an instrument to be cruel to other races and groups.”

He said Umno was aware that if it wanted to be in power again, there was only one formula — that is for the Malays to unite and administer Malaysia together with the non-Malays.

The former minister said in the interest of the nation, Malays must form a strategic cooperation with all races and quarters, adding that it should not be merely political cooperation but also true unity.

“This is the way forward — there is no Plan B or C, only one plan.

“Umno and other parties must share power. It is similar to the formation of Alliance (after independence) and later Barisan Nasional,” he said.

Khaled said that grassroots members need to play their part in making Umno a party that fights for moderation, adding that no one seemed to be talking of reforming Umno now, “as if we are perfect”.

On the next general election, he said Umno will not join Perikatan Nasional (PN) but will continue to contest under the Barisan Nasional ticket.

“We will continue to strengthen Muafakat Nasional (Umno’s pact with PAS) in the meantime.

“PN does not have the true strength to defend Malay rights. It was only formed on an ad-hoc basis among MPs without consulting the grassroots,” Khaled said.

He said PN would not be able to attract non-Malay support because it was seen as a pact based on Malays and nothing more.

Source : Malaysia Today

No Perikatan Nasional: Umno Going For Three-Corner Contests In GE15

However, what is true and cannot be denied, the only way Pakatan Harapan can be assured of winning GE15 would be for three-corner (or more) contests against a split Umno, PPBM and PAS — in short, no Perikatan Nasional — and this appears to be what is going to happen.

NO HOLDS BARRED

Raja Petra Kamarudin

There appears to be many contradicting statements being made by so many people. However, it is not clear whether they are merely giving their personal views or whether they speak on behalf of their respective parties or coalitions.

Muafakat Nasional does not exist — it is not legally registered but merely an aspiration. Perikatan Nasional does not exist — it is not legally registered but merely a move by PPBM and PAS to form a coalition without the agreement or endorsement of Umno. Umno will not agree to a coalition with PPBM — or with any party (such as PAS) that agrees to work with PPBM — and will go for three-corner (or more) contests in GE15.

According to other Umno leaders, there are some in Umno who prefer to work with DAP and PKR than with PAS and PPBM. And they say secret negotiations are being held with DAP and PKR to agree to an electoral pact or coalition to face GE15.

There is talk that many Umno members are disillusioned with the confusion and contradicting statements by so many people claiming to be official spokesmen for Umno, and with the apparent lack of direction the party is suffering from, and hence are leaving the party.

Umno Youth, however, claims that PPBM is buying off Umno members, which is the reason they are leaving the party to join PPBM. How many Umno members have so far left the party to join PPBM was never revealed, though.

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, on the other hand, claims that Umno does not really have the 3.5 million members that it claims it has and the real membership list is about half that, while the other half are “phantom members” — created when Umno Baru was registered in 1988 for the purpose of claiming the old Umno’s assets.

Well, there are so many claims and counterclaims and so-called official statements being made by those claiming to be speaking on behalf of the party. So, which is fact, and which is fiction, is anyone’s guess.

However, what is true and cannot be denied, the only way Pakatan Harapan can be assured of winning GE15 would be for three-corner (or more) contests against a split Umno, PPBM and PAS — in short, no Perikatan Nasional — and this appears to be what is going to happen.

Menang sorak, kampung tergadai — or, as Mahathir said, to bring down Umno you need to do it from the inside, not from the outside.

Source : Malaysia Today

Perak Umno will not give away its five seats to other parties

Perak Umno will not compromise and let its five seats won in the last 14th General Election (GE14) to be contested by other parties in the upcoming 15th General Election (GE15).

Its chairman Datuk Saarani Mohamad said this was because all the seats involved were allocated to Umno, however, the party’s five elected representatives quit the party after GE14 and joined others.

Perak Umno is firm in this matter, he said in his speech at the Larut Umno division delegates meeting here, today.

The five seats are three parliamentary seats – Larut, Bagan Serai and Bukit Gantang – and two state seats, namely, Tualang Sekah and Sungai Manik.

Meanwhile, Saarani, who is also the Perak Menteri Besar, wants the state Umno to always be in the election mode.

This is because, he said, the movement to push for the legitimacy of the Perikatan Nasional government will continue and the only way to ensure stability is to hand over the mandate to the people to vote.

“Whether we want to or not, we need to be prepared.

“Although the Covid-19 pandemic does not allow elections to be held in the near future, we cannot allow ourselves to be trapped in this uncertainty. Umno at every level should always be placed in election mode,” he said.

Don’t contest in Pahang, Umno tells Bersatu

Bersatu has been told by Umno, its partner in the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government, not to bother with contesting in Pahang in the next general election.

Umno state liaison chief Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail, who is also Pahang menteri besar, said this is because Bersatu does not have a single seat in Pahang whether at federal or state level.

“Bersatu, which does not have even one seat in Pahang, should not contest in Pahang at all,” he said to delegates at the Cameron Highlands Umno annual meeting today, which was recorded on video.

Umno divisions nationwide are currently holding their annual meetings ahead of the party’s annual general meeting at the end of the month.

Wan Rosdy, who also heads the Cameron Highlands division, said his statement was the stand of Pahang Umno.

“It’s better for Bersatu to go somewhere else (to contest) where they already have seats. This is Pahang Umno’s stand.”

Pahang is one of two states, the other being Perlis, still led by Barisan Nasional (BN) and Umno after the 14th general election in 2018.

Bersatu, when it was with Pakatan Harapan (PH), had contested six parliamentary seats and nine state seats in Pahang during the 2018 general election, and lost in all of them.

Of the federal seats in Pahang, BN has nine while PKR has five. A former PKR seat, held by Indera Mahkota MP Saifuddin Abdullah, defected during February’s change of federal government and is now with Bersatu.

At the state level, BN has 26 seats in the Pahang legislative assembly. Of this, Umno holds 25 and MCA, one. PH has nine seats, of which PKR has seven and DAP, two.

PAS has eight state seats.

PAS and Bersatu are both part of the PN political coalition, while Umno is not and is only supporting the federal government.