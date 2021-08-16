News

UMNO Top Party Leadership and Supreme Council Nominate Zahid & Najib As Their Choice of Prime Minister Candidate – “No Ismail, No Hishammuddim ”

Umno’s prime minister candidate will be nominated by the party’s Supreme Council and not by any individual, says vice-president Khaled Nordin.

According to a Berita Harian report, Umno will only decide on its candidate after Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin tenders his resignation.

He said this was decided at a meeting among five of Umno’s top leaders yesterday.

This comes amid reports that deputy prime minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob is seeking support for the post.

“The Supreme Council will decide (on the PM candidate),” Khaled said when asked to confirm the meeting.

Present were Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, his deputy Mohamad Hasan and the three vice-presidents – Khaled, Ismail and Mahdzir Khalid.

It is understood that the Supreme Council will meet again later today to finalise its prime minister candidate after Muhyiddin has resigned.

Yesterday, Ismail was reported to have met Bersatu secretary-general Hamzah Zainudin and former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad to get their support for his purported prime ministerial bid.

Muhyiddin, who has faced calls to resign from the opposition and Umno for the past few weeks, is set to have an audience with the King today.

