UMNO Warlord Nazri’s Wife Is Selling Her Beach Resort In Kelantan For RM24 Million

It has 79 rooms, two halls, and an Olympic-sized infinity pool overlooking the beach.

Datin Seri Haflin Saiful, UMNO leader Datuk Seri Mohamed Nazri Aziz’s wife, is putting up her beach resort in Bachok, Kelantan for sale

As managing director of Villa Danialla Beach Resort, the 39-year-old said she was initially reluctant to give up the place as it was founded and built by her late mother.

However, she told Getaran that she has to let the resort go due to several reasons, including a lack of sufficient time to manage operations.

The villa, which has been in operation for 15 years and built on 3.4 hectares of land, is being sold for RM24 million

According to Haflin, the villa was built entirely with her mother’s salary, and that she saw her mother’s perseverance in developing the villa since young

The Vibes reported that her mother, the late Datuk Siti Hamidah Hamat, eventually left her corporate work in Kuala Lumpur to fully tend to the place.

“Mother not only handled the operations, but all the big trees at the entrance were also planted by the both of us to make this area more beautiful,” Haflin said.

Due to her attachment to the place, Haflin said she wants to find a buyer who has extensive experience in managing resorts

“It’s not easy to let all this go and that’s why I’m really careful in finding buyers. I’m worried that my mother’s legacy (will be) erased if the sale is made carelessly,” she said.

“I want to see Villa Danialla continue to operate even when I am no longer the owner.”

