UMNO Warned PAS : We’ll Contest Against You In Every Seat In GE 15

Kelantan Umno has warned PAS against ditching the Muafakat Nasional (MN) alliance, saying it will contest against the Islamist party in every seat in the state at the next polls if they do so.

Kelantan Umno secretary Zaluzi Sulaiman said the state chapter remained committed to the MN charter signed between the two Malay-Muslim parties last year and to the agenda of uniting the “ummah”.

However, he said it was unclear whether PAS was as committed to MN, citing Kelantan Menteri Besar Ahmad Yakob’s statement in an article published in Harakah Daily on Dec 2.

“If PAS is leaning toward putting MN aside, Kelantan Umno and Barisan Nasional (BN) are prepared to field candidates in all parliamentary and state constituencies in the 15th general election (GE15),” he said in a statement today.

He also said the state chapter will ultimately accede to the decision of the party’s president and Supreme Council, including over the situation in Perak and the federal government.

Ahmad reportedly said efforts to unite the Malays cannot sideline PPBM, adding that there should not be any quarreling between the three parties.

The Kelantan menteri besar was commenting on Umno vice-president Mohamed Khaled Nordin’s statement that Umno and PAS were strong enough to be dominant on their own.