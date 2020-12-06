UMNO Zahid Hamidi & DAP Nga Kor Ming Said Willing To Work Together To Form The Government

Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has not ruled out the possibility of forming a coalition with other parties, including those from Pakatan Harapan (PH), including DAP, to form the new government in Perak.

He said this move was necessary following statements by PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan and PPBM secretary-general Hamzah Zainudin yesterday on continuing to work with Umno.

Takiyuddin had said PAS will not be part of the new Perak government.

Hamzah had expressed the party’s disappointment with Umno for colluding with the opposition to support the no-confidence vote against the Perikatan Nasional menteri besar Ahmad Faizal Azumu.

“We know from the statements by the two party leaders that Umno and Barisan Nasional have to consider a new formula to form the Perak government.

“However, any move we make will take into account all political considerations so that the new government will be stronger,” Zahid told reporters after his audience with Perak ruler Sultan Nazrin Shah today.

Faizal, who is PPBM deputy president, was ousted as Perak menteri besar through a vote of confidence in the state assembly on Friday.

He was defeated by 48 votes to 10, with one spoilt/absent vote. He handed in his resignation letter to the Sultan yesterday. This was accepted together with those of his exco members.

Zahid said the priority was to focus on strengthening the cooperation with its partners in Muafakat Nasional and Perikatan Nasional.

“We will consider all possibilities as soon as possible and maintain our existing ties.

“If this is not possible, I am sure it is more appropriate to take a new political approach.”

He said this included striking a new accord with PH parties, including DAP, but added this would still be subject to a final decision by the party leadership.

Zahid said Perak Umno leaders had already held discussions with PPBM and PAS at the state-level, adding that he would meet the federal leaders to exchange ideas.

On the audience with the Sultan, he said he would submit the party’s recommendation for the post of the menteri besar, but added the ultimate decision was in the hands of the ruler.

Perak PH ready to work with Umno to form state government

Perak Pakatan Harapan (PH) leaders say they are willing to cooperate with Umno to form a stronger state government for the sake of the people.

State DAP chairman Nga Kor Ming said DAP would work with any parties to form a strong and stable state government, comprising various races.

“I am also open to any constructive discussions. We are ready,” he said in a text message to the media.

Perak PKR chief Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak also expressed similar sentiments, saying the party would be willing to form a coalition with Umno.

“Yes, we are ready (to cooperate) for the benefit of the people in Perak,” he said.

Meanwhile, state Amanah chairman Asmuni Awi said they were willing to work with all parties, but stressed that Amanah would not be joining hands with Umno alone.

“Our priority is the wellbeing of the people, who have suffered enough with the Covid-10 pandemic.”

