News

US Embassy Urges Americans In Malaysia To Consider Leaving Over Covid-19 Fears : “Travellers Should Avoid All Travel To Malaysia”

Posted on

The US Embassy’s latest health alert instructs Americans in Malaysia to consider returning home in view of the worsening Covid-19 situation in the country.

Released on the US Embassy’s official website on Jan 4, the alert says that Americans should “consider returning to your country of residence immediately using whatever commercial means available”.

It also suggests they develop a travel plan that does not rely on the US government for assistance.

Americans were also reminded that most routine consular services had been suspended due to the CMCO in effect in Kuala Lumpur where the embassy is located, but said emergency appointments could be requested.

This comes just over a month after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a “Level 4 – Avoid All Travel” health notice for Malaysia.

The notice stated that “travellers should avoid all travel to Malaysia”, as it might increase their risk of contracting Covid-19.

Malaysia is currently in the thick of its third wave of infections, with new daily cases regularly breaching the 1,500 mark.

Meanwhile, the US leads the world in total cases, daily infections and deaths, and has averaged 214,014 cases a day over the last week according to The New York Times’ Covid-19 tracker.

When contacted, a spokesperson from the US Embassy said the recent health alert to its citizens provided updated information about Putrajaya’s policies on visa and immigration status.

“Travel advice to US Citizens in Malaysia and around the world has been consistent since last March. For more information on CDC’s worldwide travel health notices, please visit their website,” Michelle Kevern told FMT.

READ ALSO  Ex-Najib Aide Heaps Praise On Anwar As PM Material & National Icon : Najib - Zahid Joint Letter Support For Anwar To Be PM
Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

6 + two =

Most Popular

23.1K
1
News

Malaysian Muslims Have Been Eating Fake Halal Meat For 40 Years : Officers Received Money & Women For Sex As Bribes For Halal Certification

16.9K
News

Malaysia Defense Minister : Gatherings To Usher In 2021 Are Banned – No New Year Eve Celebrations & Stay Home

12.3K
News

90pc of Malaysians Feel Upskilling, Reskilling Needed To Secure Jobs In Post-Covid-19 Era

8.4K
News

PH Time Has Come To An End : Incompetent Anwar & DAP Had Betrayed Their Own Principles To Build An Alliance With Zahid-Najib

3.7K
News

Mukhriz : Pejuang Won’t Back Anwar For Prime Minister With Help Of Corrupt UMNO Leaders

2.6K
News

Viral WhatsApp Implicating Wee Ka Siong In An Illegal Syndicate Transporting Illegal Oil, Alcohol & Cigarettes

1.8K
News

Car Boot Public Toilets Family : “We Have Proposed 5 Plots of Land To PH Federal Gov For PPRs Since 2017, But There Has Been No Response”

1.7K
News

The Untold Story Of Zeti’s Involvement With Jho Low : Zeti Aziz’s Family Received More Than RM 100 Millions From Jho Low

1.7K
News

Najib Tells Zeti : Speak Up On Receiving 1MDB Funds & RM 100 Million From Jho Low

1.6K
News

Anwar : Mahathir Must Adhere To The Principles of Not Championing Personal Agendas or Destructive Behaviour of Old

To Top