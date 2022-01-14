News

Video Leak With 8 GRO Girls : DAP State Assemblyman Tests Positive For Drugs After Raid On Nightclub

Posted on

A DAP elected representative from Perak tested positive for drugs during a raid at a nightclub in Penang, a source told MalaysiaNow.

It is learnt that the assemblyman was among 48 patrons at the nightclub in Prai who were arrested during the raid last night.

The DAP man, a lawyer by profession who is in his 50s, is also a member of the state DAP leadership.

He was elected in a state constituency for a second term in the 2018 polls.

enang police have confirmed arresting a state assemblyman from Perak who tested positive for drugs during a raid on an entertainment centre in Perai here yesterday.

Penang Narcotics Crime Investigation Department chief ACP Mustafa Kamal Gani Abdullah said the man, in his 50s, was arrested at 9pm at the centre after his urine test came back positive for drugs.

“During the inspection of the entertainment outlet, which operates using a restaurant licence, we found that the premises had previously operated as a nightclub and, in fact, its layout remained the same (as a nightclub). During the raid, there were 82 individuals in there.

“We arrested 48 of them. A total of 36 tested positive for drugs, of which 28 were men, including the state assemblyman, and eight women, all aged between 21 and 70,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

He added that they also arrested 12 foreign women, adding that police are still investigating whether they were entertaining customers or were there with friends.

Mustafa Kamal said all 12 women were detained for offences related to the Immigration Act, including failing to produce travel documents and for overstaying.

Elaborating, he said the assemblyman had been remanded for a day and would be released on police bail while awaiting the laboratory report.

“His first urine test came back positive, but police will wait for the report of his urine sample from the laboratory for further action,” he said.

He said the case involving the assemblyman, who is not a “Datuk”, would be carried out according to Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act.

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

86.7K
8,590
News

Ismail Sabri & Hamzah Meet To Discuss New Govt Formation With Enough SD Support – Malaysia Next PM & DPM
81.2K
12,754
News

26 Year Old Former UMNO Azalina Officer Appointed As University Malaya Board Of Director – Blatantly Political Appointments & Cronyism Will Contribute To The Decline Of Higher Education
29.0K
11,112
News

Here Is The List Of Vaccine Center In Malaysia And Their Vaccine Brand
26.2K
9,366
News

Lee Chong Wei Heartwarming Message To Lee Zii Jia : “Your Victory Isn’t Over, Just Delayed” – This Defeat Is Just The Beginning
23.8K
8,641
News

High Court Tells Zahid Hamidi : “I Cannot Afford Any More Adjournments & Wanted The Hearing To Be Completed This Year ”
14.9K
4,859
News

Lee Kuan Yew Prediction On Malaysia Politics : Malaysia Is Unlikely To Change – Malaysia Is Always A Malay-First Country & The Chinese Will Only Be Remembered In The General Election
12.8K
4,268
News

Mahathir : Without Me, Anwar Is Nobody – Anwar Is Who He Is Because Of Me
11.4K
3,997
News

Malaysia Private Hospital Covid-19 Treatment Cost From RM 100 000 – RM 200 000 : “For Critical Patients, The Charge Is RM12,000 Per Day With A RM50,000 Deposit”
10.8K
4,621
News

Anwar Ibrahim Says To Meet King To Prove Majority & Take Over The Premiership From Muhyiddin – “We Leave It To The Agong To Decide What Is Best To Save This Country From The Present Crisis”
10.1K
3,396
News

Shocking News : Dewan Rakyat Speaker Azhar Azizan Harun , Law Minister Takiyuddin Hassan & Few Other UMNO Top Leaders Are Set To Resign
To Top