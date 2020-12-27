News

Viral WhatsApp Implicating Wee Ka Siong In An Illegal Syndicate Transporting Illegal Oil, Alcohol & Cigarettes

Transport Minister Wee Ka Siong has lodged a police report over a “slanderous” WhatsApp message implicating him in an illegal syndicate.

The viral message, titled “Conspiracy and Corruption Scandal in Malaysia”, claimed Wee had close ties with the syndicate and introduced a shipping rule which prevents certain types of tankers from transporting heavy grade fuel at their behest.

“As soon as I received the slanderous WhatsApp message, I immediately headed to the Cheras police station to lodge a report,” said Wee in a Facebook post.

“I want the police to investigate this false allegation making the rounds on WhatsApp of late.

“This slander and imputation not only targeted me but also dragged in multiple government agencies, including the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC),” added the MCA president.

The viral message claimed the syndicate has “high skills” and strategies to market illegal oil, alcohol and cigarettes. It said the close ties with Wee were crucial in transporting their illegal wares across the country.

The message also alleged the syndicate had been “controlling and manipulating” ministers and enforcement personnel from agencies, such as the MACC, for years.

Wee noted MACC had investigated the individual who allegedly signed off on the WhatsApp message. The person had denied any role in the message, insisting that his identity had been misused by certain parties.

Wee also said the ruling the WhatsApp message referred to — MSN 16/2020 (Malaysian Shipping Notice 16/2020) — had been a policy implemented for the past five years.

MSN 16/2020 prevents “single hull, single bottom” and/or “single hull, double bottom” vessels from transporting heavy grade fuel without the transport minister’s approval.

READ ALSO  Singapore Media Development Authority Cheat The Coverage To Delete Article Related To Lee Hsien Loong - After Taking Down They Block Access To The Site

“It has long been the practice of the International Maritime Organisation to only allow the use of ‘double hull, double bottom’ vessels to carry heavy grade fuels,” said Wee.

“The Marine Department even published a notice on this policy back in 2015.”

Wee added he would respect the MACC’s investigation into a senior officer from the Marine Department and several others alleged to be involved in obtaining certain exemptions to use “single hull, single bottom” and/or “single hull, double bottom” vessels to transport heavy grade fuel without his approval.

Source : FMT

