Wall Street Journal : Malaysia Called Most Corrupt Country For Business & Tops Bribery Table In The World

Posted on

Despite Malaysia’s high-profile anti-corruption crusade, half of the corporate executives surveyed by a global corruption watchdog believe that competitors have obtained business through bribery.

Transparency International said Malaysia scored worst in the Bribe Payers Survey. It asked about 3,000 executives from 30 countries whether they had lost a contract in the past year because competitors paid a bribe—and in Malaysia, 50% said yes. Second on the dubious honor roll was Mexico, at 48%.

Japan ranked as the world’s least-corrupt place to do business, with just 2% of respondents saying they had lost out due to bribery.

Malaysia’s neighbor Singapore was second-cleanest, at 9%. Even Indonesia, with a long-standing reputation for corruption, fared better than more-developed Malaysia: Southeast Asia’s largest economy came in at 47%. By comparison, 27% of respondents in China said they thought bribes had cost them business.

“It shows the attitude of private companies in Malaysia, indicating that bribery in the public sector could be systemic and in a sense institutionalized,

Malaysian companies were found most likely to take a bribe. The WSJ’s Sam Holmes explains why the government’s high-profile anticorruption campaign isn’t working. Click the VIDEO LINK BELOW

Source : WSJ

  Pingback: Time Magazine Ranked Malaysia No 2 Most Corrupted Country In The World

