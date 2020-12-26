News

Warisan Shafie Apdal Photo Having Dinner With UMNO Zahid Hamidi & Najib Went Viral

Posted on

Warisan president Shafie Apdal has denied having any political talks with Umno after a photo of him having dinner with Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and former prime minister Najib Razak went viral.

In a statement, Shafie said the photo was taken at a dinner last night after he attended the tahlil prayers for Najib’s mother, Rahah Mohamed Noah, the widow of second prime minister Abdul Razak Hussein, who died on Dec 18.

“I was attending the tahlil prayers for Tun Rahah.

“There is nothing political about it. I personally know the family and I went to pay my respects to Tun Rahah,” he said.

Shafie added that he could not attend Rahah’s funeral as he was in Sabah attending the state assembly sitting from Dec 18-23.

Rahah was buried at the Heroes’ Mausoleum at Masjid Negara on Dec 19 and the tahlil ceremony was held at the Ar-Rahah Mosque in Kampung Kerinchi yesterday.

READ ALSO  Malaysia Defence Minister : Wearing of Face Mask Only Compulsory In Crowded Public Places
Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

2 × 3 =

Most Popular

1.9K
News

Senarai ADUN UMNO & DAP Yang Bekerjasama Untuk Menjatuhkan PAS & PPBM

1.6K
News

PAS Bent On Punishing ‘Treacherous’ UMNO That Join With With DAP & PH To Form The Government

1.5K
News

If Budget 2021 Fail To Be Pass On 15 December Then This Will Be The Most Likely New Cabinet Line Up Under Anwar-Najib-Zahid-DAP New Government

1.4K
News

Nazri Aziz Cadang UMNO Dan Pakatan Harapan Tubuh Kerajaan di Perak Tanpa PAS & PPBM

1.4K
News

Kadir Jasin : DAP Sudah Setuju Untuk Bergabung Dengan UMNO Tanpa MCA-MIC Pada PR 15

1.3K
News

Senarai Portfolio Exco Perak Kerajaan UMNO-DAP : Datuk Saarani ( MB) & Nga Kor Ming ( TMB )

1.3K
News

UMNO Seharusnya Mengambil Tindakan Disiplin Jika Keputusan Bukan Datangnya Dari Biro Politik Dan Majlis Tertinggi

1.3K
News

UMNO Zahid Hamidi & DAP Nga Kor Ming Said Willing To Work Together To Form The Government

1.3K
News

UMNO Team Zahid -Najib Berkejasama Dengan DAP Untuk Jatuhkan PPBM & PAS Di Negeri Perak

1.2K
News

Breaking News : Perak MB Loses Confidence Motion – UMNO & DAP Join Forces To Vote Against Ahmad Faizal

To Top