Warning : Cautious Of The High Tide Phenomenon – Huge Waves , Strong Wind & Heavy Rain In Selangor , Perak Kedah & Johor Until January 5

Coastal residents, particularly in the west coast of Peninsular Malaysia, are advised to be cautious of the high tide phenomenon expected to occur for four days from today until next Wednesday.

The Coastal Zone Management Division of the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) said that among the areas at high risk were Kuala Muda in Kedah; Bagan Datuk (Perak); Klang, Kuala Langat, Sabak Bernam and Kuala Selangor in Selangor, and Batu Pahat and Pontian di Johor.

“Although the high tide phenomenon this time is of a smaller scale compared to that last November, the situation will worsen if there’s also strong wind, huge waves and heavy rain at the same time.

“This could cause flash floods, overflow of sea water and coastal flooding.

“Therefore, the public is urged to always monitor the weather conditions and if there is heavy rain and high tide, they should be prepared to evacuate to a safe place and follow the instructions given by the relevant authorities,” it added in its announcement today. — Bernama