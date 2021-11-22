When DAP Lim Guan Eng Was Finance Minister – He Instructed Bank Negara To Bury The Case Against More Than 300 Chinese Individuals & Entities From Penang Who Received RM800 Million of 1MDB Money

0 SHARES Share Tweet

In fact, the MACC has confirmed that Zeti’s family is involved in stealing not less than RM65 million of 1MDB’s money and that Shamsiah had helped cover up this crime. So this is no longer just a rumour. Let us now see whether the government is serious about recovering 1MDB’s stolen money or just wants to go after Najib for political reasons.

NO HOLDS BARRED

Raja Petra Kamarudin

As far as Malaysians are concerned, former Prime Minister Najib Tun Razak has been implicated in stealing RM2.6 billion from 1MDB and RM42 million from SRC International Sdn Bhd. And all this money had been banked into Najib’s personal bank account, which is why it was discovered and why they managed to make a case against him.

At least this is what the two crooked Bank Negara Governors, Zeti Akhtar Aziz and Nor Shamsiah Mohd Yunus, want us to believe. What they are not revealing is that a further RM800 million was given to various Chinese individuals and entities in Penang.

Guan Eng asked Zeti Aziz and Shamsiah Yunus to bury the case against more than 300 Chinese individuals and entities from Penang who received more than RM800 million of 1MDB’s money

When Lim Guan Eng was Finance Minister, during the time of the Pakatan Harapan government, he instructed Bank Negara Malaysia to bury these cases and hide the information regarding these 300-plus mainly Chinese individuals and entities, and mostly from Penang.

DAP could not afford to antagonise its Chinese support base in Penang, especially since many of these Chinese are giving financial support to DAP. So, until today, on the instructions of DAP, no action has been taken against them.

Zeti and Shamsiah are involved in the conspiracy to cover up this crime at the behest of DAP and in the interest of their Chinese financiers. In fact, DAP is also a beneficiary to this stolen 1MDB money that was channelled to these 300-plus individuals and entities from Penang since they are donors to the party.

Malaysia Today received a copy of the list (which you can see below) from one very angry officer in the MACC. “We were instructed to take action only against the Malays but are not to touch the Chinese,” said this MACC officer. “So I want Malaysians to know that there is more to the 1MDB story than just the money Najib was supposed to have stolen. And Lim Guan Eng plus the two Bank Negara Governors were behind this cover up and suppression of information.”

Zeti Aziz and Shamsiah Yunus are guilty of a massive coverup of RM800 million of 1MDB’s stolen money involving more than 300 Chinese individuals and entities from Penang

In fact, the MACC has confirmed that Zeti’s family is involved in stealing not less than RM65 million of 1MDB’s money and that Shamsiah had helped cover up this crime. So this is no longer just a rumour. Let us now see whether the government is serious about recovering 1MDB’s stolen money or just wants to go after Najib for political reasons.

Over to you, Mister Prime Minister!

Source : Malaysia Today