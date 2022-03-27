Why MySejahtera App Contract Given To PPBM Senior Member , EcoWorld Liew Kee Sin , Sime Darby Chairman & Former Sapura Energy CEO Shahril Samsuddin ?

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MySJ, which was incorporated on September 23, 2020, is backed by several prominent local corporate figures.

Besides Liew and Heah from property developer EcoWorld; Shahril, former CEO of oil and gas company Sapura Energy; and Megat, chairman of palm oil producer Sime Darby Plantation, MySJ’s two other directors are Raveenderen and Anuar – who, according to an NSC statement in July 2020 – were shareholders and founders of KPISoft then.

Opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim has questioned the takeover of the MySejahtera application by a private firm via direct negotiation, saying it raised concerns about personal data management.

He said the deal could also lead to the abuse of personal information obtained through the app, which was developed to manage the Covid-19 pandemic.

Anwar had earlier noted that in the proceedings of the Public Accounts Committee, health ministry officials had said the firm had no link to KPISoft Malaysia Sdn Bhd, the local company that developed the app.

However, he said, KPISoft had since changed its name to Entomo

He also said that two of KPISoft’s founders were on the board of MySJ Sdn Bhd, the private firm that is taking over the app, while others on the board had political and business connections with parties in the government.

These included Shahril Samsuddin, chief executive of Sapura Energy until May last year, and Megat Najmuddin, a former Umno divisional chief who became a senior member of Bersatu, said Anwar, who is president of PKR and chairman of Pakatan Harapan.

He noted that 71.2% of the shares in MySJ Sdn Bhd were owned by KPISoft’s founders, and said it would be dishonest to claim that there is no link between KPISoft/Entomo and MySJ Sdn Bhd. The link should be investigated, he said.

Anwar said that Putrajaya must come clean as to why the application was sold to a private firm instead of allowing it to remain under the purview of the health ministry.

The government must also explain why the deal was done via direct negotiations instead of going through an open tender.

“Why was MySJ Sdn Bhd the only company that was considered for the takeover? What are the scope of its operations and their expertise?

“And can the health ministry ensure the data that has been collected via the app will not be abused by a third party, including MySJ Sdn Bhd?” he said.

Anwar also questioned whether MySJ Sdn Bhd’s role and responsibilities included ensuring that the data shared by Malaysians through the app would not be used for marketing purposes and the development of products.

He pointed out that the government had given a guarantee that personal information obtained by MySejahtera would be used only for managing and curbing the spread of Covid-19 and would not be shared with any third party or transferred to a place outside of Malaysia for commercial purposes.

Earlier this week, the PAC questioned the takeover of the app, saying it raised concerns about whether KPISoft had sold its rights to the application to MySJ Sdn Bhd.

It also questioned why the contract was given to MySJ through direct negotiation, bypassing procurement protocols.

Source : FMT

It was further unveiled, in the PAC report, that the government’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) deal with KPISoft would only last for a year from March 27, 2020, until March 31, 2021. The government had decided to pay for MySejahtera services from April 1, 2021, when the agreement lapsed.

Rosni told the PAC that MOF has approved RM9.317 million for third-party payments for use of the Google Maps API and SMS costs related to the MySejahtera app.

PAC chairman Wong, who is also Ipoh Timur MP, told the meeting that the problem was that KPISoft received the MySejahtera project for a year-long CSR effort that ended in April 2021.

Because it was a CSR effort, the government did not have to pay KPISoft during that one year and the company got the project that bypassed the normal procurement process, where a contract of more than RM200,000 or RM400,000 would have to be done via open tender, unless approved by the finance minister.

“So now here, the problem is that when this contract was first given to KPISoft Sdn Bhd. Now suddenly another company comes in to take over the whole application; is it appropriate and necessary for the Cabinet to solely appoint MySJ Sdn Bhd through direct negotiation?” Wong questioned.

“So, that is a very big question. When we are talking about, we are going to pay— I mean pay for the apps for MySejahtera for a certain period of time, this could represent a huge contract.”

MySJ, which was incorporated on September 23, 2020, is backed by several prominent local corporate figures.

Besides Liew and Heah from property developer EcoWorld; Shahril, former CEO of oil and gas company Sapura Energy; and Megat, chairman of palm oil producer Sime Darby Plantation, MySJ’s two other directors are Raveenderen and Anuar – who, according to an NSC statement in July 2020 – were shareholders and founders of KPISoft then.

MySJ’s share capital is RM35,528,732.

Its biggest shareholder is Revolusi Asia Sdn Bhd, with 28.93 million shares. Revolusi Asia was incorporated on September 17, 2020, just six days before MySJ was incorporated, with Shahril, Raveenderen, and Naveen Pralhad Deshpande named as directors.

Raveenderen has the largest number of shares in Revolusi Asia at 26.6 million shares. Anuar, though not listed as a company director, owns 4.2 million shares in Revolusi Asia. Naveen owns 4.2 million shares.

MySJ’s second largest shareholder is Hasrat Budi Sdn Bhd, with 3.57 million shares. Hasrat Budi was incorporated seven months ago on August 23 last year, with EcoWorld Malaysia’s Liew and Heah named as directors. Property developer EcoWorld Malaysia is the sole shareholder of Hasrat Budi.

P2 Asset Management Sdn Bhd is MySJ’s third largest shareholder, with about 2.5 million shares. Checks on SSM show that the company was incorporated on November 3, 2020, with Johor Bahru-based Yap Zi Jing listed as a company director, along with 29-year-old Johnathan Jaya-Sudhir and 26-year-old Gregory Jaya-Sudhir, who are also based in the southern state.

Ganesan Shanmugam owns the remaining 528,632 shares in MySJ.

KPISoft Malaysia Sdn Bhd, which was incorporated on June 21, 2005, changed its name to Entomo Malaysia Sdn Bhd on May 20, 2020.

Entomo Malaysia’s directors are Rekha and Yogaraj; Anuar and Raveenderen are not listed on the board of Entomo Malaysia. The company’s sole shareholder is Entomo Pte Ltd.

According to Entomo Malaysia’s website, which describes the company as formerly KPISoft, Entomo offers solutions to improve business and organisational performance. Raveenderen is founder and group CEO of Entomo.

Both MySJ and KPISoft Malaysia share the same registered address at Wisma Adiss Udarama Complex in Kuala Lumpur and the same business address at Q Sentral in the capital city.

Source : Code Blue