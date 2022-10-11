News

Will Malaysia Have Ahmad Zahid Hamidi As The 10th Prime Minister & Najib Razak Return As Malaysia’s 11th Prime Minister?

Posted on

The valid question that must be asked by Malaysians is whether the 15GE is about freeing Najib from jail or freeing Malaysians from poverty, exploitation, inequalities and injustices and position Malaysia to become a world-class great plural nation?

The 15GE will elect the 10th Prime Minister of Malaysia.

Will Malaysia have UMNO President, Ahmad Zahid Hamidi as the 10th Prime Minister? Will Najib Razak return as Malaysia’s 11th Prime Minister?

If Malaysia wants to make a mockery of the world which regards Malaysia as a kleptocracy and Najib as a thief, vote for UMNO, Barisan Nasional, Zahid and Najib.

If we want Malaysia to reset and return to the original nation-building principles and policies which was sabotaged by the Sheraton Move political conspiracy which toppled a democratic, lawful and constitutional government and brought in two “backdoor” governments, then vote for Pakatan Harapan and Anwar as the 10th Prime Minister of Malaysia.

The 15GE will be a test of whether we care for Malaysia and future generations, regardless of race, religion or region, so that Malaysia can stand tall in the world during Malaysia’s Centennial as a world-class plural nation.

Malaysians must have the stamina, guts, gumption and vison to continue the long, hard and unfinished work of creating a Malaysia that can fulfil the Malaysian Dream and in Bapa Malaysia Tunku Abdul Rahman’s words be a “beacon of light to a difficult and distracted world”.

Source : Lim Kit Siang

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

127.9K
845
News

55 Cars Turned Back As Fuel Tank Not 3/4 Full At S’pore-M’sia Land Checkpoints – 500 Singapore-Registered Cars Caught Pumping Petrol In JB In A Single Day
71.7K
11,059
News

MSN Owned By Microsoft Ranked Malaysia Mahathir As The Richest World Leaders Who Ever Lived Worth US$45 Billion (RM 187 Billion)
57.5K
20,757
News

Lee Kuan Yew Prediction On Malaysia Politics : Malaysia Is Unlikely To Change – Malaysia Is Always A Malay-First Country & The Chinese Will Only Be Remembered In The General Election
54.4K
452
News

Our Cooking Oil Is Oversupply In Thailand While Malaysia Facing A Shortage Of Supply – Thai Can Buy Our Oil Up To 12 Packets While Malaysians Are Restricted To Only 2 Packets
54.0K
918
News

Tok Mat Implicated In Bribery And Money Laundering – That File Has Now Been Reopened And UMNO Deputy President May Be Facing Criminal Charges
53.3K
350
News

UMNO Pasar Salak Utus Surat Terbuka Kepada Presiden UMNO
49.1K
324
News

Here Are The List Of Team Najib-Zahid Line Up For UMNO Upcoming Internal Election
45.1K
20,171
News

Explosive Exclusive Document Reveal : How RM 10 Billion In Bonds Looted From EPF To Raise RM 4 Billion Dollars For Najib Razak
45.0K
11,613
News

Pandora Papers Leaked : Malaysia Ranked 5th In The World For RM 1.8 Trillion Illicit Outflow
44.5K
349
News

Malaysia Will Go Bust & On The Way To Becoming Another Sri Lanka – National Debt Increased To RM1.35 Trillion & Worsening Corruption Index
To Top