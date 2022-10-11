Will Malaysia Have Ahmad Zahid Hamidi As The 10th Prime Minister & Najib Razak Return As Malaysia’s 11th Prime Minister?

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The valid question that must be asked by Malaysians is whether the 15GE is about freeing Najib from jail or freeing Malaysians from poverty, exploitation, inequalities and injustices and position Malaysia to become a world-class great plural nation?

The 15GE will elect the 10th Prime Minister of Malaysia.

Will Malaysia have UMNO President, Ahmad Zahid Hamidi as the 10th Prime Minister? Will Najib Razak return as Malaysia’s 11th Prime Minister?

If Malaysia wants to make a mockery of the world which regards Malaysia as a kleptocracy and Najib as a thief, vote for UMNO, Barisan Nasional, Zahid and Najib.

If we want Malaysia to reset and return to the original nation-building principles and policies which was sabotaged by the Sheraton Move political conspiracy which toppled a democratic, lawful and constitutional government and brought in two “backdoor” governments, then vote for Pakatan Harapan and Anwar as the 10th Prime Minister of Malaysia.

The 15GE will be a test of whether we care for Malaysia and future generations, regardless of race, religion or region, so that Malaysia can stand tall in the world during Malaysia’s Centennial as a world-class plural nation.

Malaysians must have the stamina, guts, gumption and vison to continue the long, hard and unfinished work of creating a Malaysia that can fulfil the Malaysian Dream and in Bapa Malaysia Tunku Abdul Rahman’s words be a “beacon of light to a difficult and distracted world”.

Source : Lim Kit Siang