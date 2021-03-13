Xavier Quit PKR To Become Independent And Support PN Because of RM 77 Million Scandal

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has confirmed the arrest of a deputy chairman of a political party on suspicion of accepting bribes from several companies for a project awarded to it by a ministry in 2019.

In a statement today, the MACC said the man arrested was linked to a former minister. Two company directors were also arrested in an operation in Ipoh yesterday.

“MACC has seized RM1.2 million believed to be bribes kept in a house and proxy office to the former minister and deputy chairman,” it said in a statement.

“A luxury car used by the former minister as an official vehicle, which is believed to belong to one of the directors of the company that approved the project, was also seized.

“RM77 million from several company and individual accounts have also been frozen.”

It was reported yesterday that PKR’s Perak deputy chairman MA Tinagaran had been arrested and a car as well as some cash were also seized. Tinagaran, who had also been linked to former water, land and natural resources minister Xavier Jayakumar, has been remanded for six days, it is learnt.

In a statement today, PKR vice-president Jayakumar denied that Tinagaran was his former aide.

Jayakumar, who was a minister in the Pakatan Harapan government, said he was seeking to clear his name after he was named in a number of media reports after Tinagaran’s arrest – who he described as a “close family friend”.

: Former prime minister Najib Razak resorted to a taunting post on his Facebook in an immediate reaction to Kuala Langat MP Dr Xavier Jayakumar’s resignation from PKR this morning.

Najib referred to several news reports of a Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) investigation involving Perak PKR deputy chairman MA Tinagaran, who was arrested for graft last month.

“YB (Xavier) was linked to the MACC case where his good friend was arrested for a case, in which RM1.2 million in cash was seized, RM77 million in bank accounts were frozen and several luxury cars confiscated.

“This is last month’s news, maybe his resignation has nothing to do with it,” Najib said.

Last month, Tinagaran was detained by MACC on suspicion of accepting bribes from several companies for a project awarded to it by the water, land and natural resources ministry in 2019 when Xavier was at its helm.

MACC had said the man arrested was linked to him but Xavier then clarified that Tinagaran was just “a close family friend” and not his aide, as previously reported.

Xavier announced his resignation from PKR this morning, saying he would continue to serve his constituency and support the current government as an independent MP.

The Kuala Langat MP’s resignation comes after two other PKR elected representatives, Julau MP Larry Sng and Tebrau MP Steven Choong, quit the party last month and declared their support for Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.