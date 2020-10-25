News

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Has Decided Against Declaring An Emergency : Remind Politicians To Stop Politicking & No Emergency

Posted on

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah has decided against declaring an Emergency, saying there is no need for one in any part of the country.

In a statement, Comptroller of the Royal Household Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin confirmed that Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin had proposed that an Emergency be declared.

“After refining the proposal and discussing the matter with the Malay rulers and taking into account the situation in the country, Sultan Abdullah feels that the government has succeeded in handling the pandemic well.”

The King also believes in the ability of the government, under Muhyiddin’s leadership, to continue implementing policies and actions to contain the spread of Covid-19.

“Sultan Abdullah is of the view that there is no need for an Emergency to be declared for the country or any parts of Malaysia.

“Still, His Majesty wishes to remind politicians to stop politicking, which can disrupt the stability of the country’s administration.”

The King also believes there is no need for MPs to continue with irresponsible actions which can affect the stability of the government.

“He stresses that the Budget 2021, which will be tabled in Parliament, is very important for the people in the fight against Covid-19 and restoring the economy.”

Sultan Abdullah also said allocations from the national budget are vital to ensure the frontliners can carry out their duties effectively.

Source : FMT

