Yesterday Zahid Called For Snap Polls & Today His Daughter Nurulhidayah Ahmad Zahid Appointed As SME Corporation’s Board

Nurulhidayah Ahmad Zahid, the daughter of Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, said her appointment to SME Corporation’s board had nothing to do with her father.

She said she had submitted her résumé to Entrepreneur Development and Cooperative Minister Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar herself.

“(I did so) because I believe I am qualified to contribute to the agency based on my education and experience in various fields,” wrote Nurulhidayah on her Instagram page.

At a ceremony last night, Wan Junaidi appointed Nurulhidayah and Associated Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Malaysia (Acccim) chairperson Koong Lin Loong to the SME Corporation board.

SME Corporation is an agency that coordinates development programmes for small businesses, provides advice and serves as the secretariat of the National Entrepreneur SME Development Council (NESDC), chaired by the prime minister.

Nurulhidayah, 42, is Zahid’s eldest child. According to her Linkedin page, she is the executive director at Menara Rezeki Sdn Bhd and luxury hotel chain Ri-Yaz Group.

She is also the co-founder of headwear company Couverture and once the head of corporate communications at Syarikat Perumahan Negara Bhd, where she started her career back in 2002.

Nurulhidayah holds a masters and bachelors degree in corporate communications from Universiti Putra Malaysia.

Source : Third Force