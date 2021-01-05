News

Yesterday Zahid Called For Snap Polls & Today His Daughter Nurulhidayah Ahmad Zahid Appointed As SME Corporation’s Board

Posted on

Nurulhidayah Ahmad Zahid, the daughter of Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, said her appointment to SME Corporation’s board had nothing to do with her father.

She said she had submitted her résumé to Entrepreneur Development and Cooperative Minister Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar herself.

“(I did so) because I believe I am qualified to contribute to the agency based on my education and experience in various fields,” wrote Nurulhidayah on her Instagram page.

At a ceremony last night, Wan Junaidi appointed Nurulhidayah and Associated Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Malaysia (Acccim) chairperson Koong Lin Loong to the SME Corporation board.

SME Corporation is an agency that coordinates development programmes for small businesses, provides advice and serves as the secretariat of the National Entrepreneur SME Development Council (NESDC), chaired by the prime minister.

Nurulhidayah, 42, is Zahid’s eldest child. According to her Linkedin page, she is the executive director at Menara Rezeki Sdn Bhd and luxury hotel chain Ri-Yaz Group.

She is also the co-founder of headwear company Couverture and once the head of corporate communications at Syarikat Perumahan Negara Bhd, where she started her career back in 2002.

Nurulhidayah holds a masters and bachelors degree in corporate communications from Universiti Putra Malaysia.

Source : Third Force

READ ALSO  Najib Razak Offered Me RM3.5m To Admit To Killing Kevin Morais - To Plead Guilty On Behalf of Najib
Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

nine + nine =

Most Popular

22.8K
1
News

Malaysian Muslims Have Been Eating Fake Halal Meat For 40 Years : Officers Received Money & Women For Sex As Bribes For Halal Certification

16.4K
News

Malaysia Defense Minister : Gatherings To Usher In 2021 Are Banned – No New Year Eve Celebrations & Stay Home

12.1K
News

90pc of Malaysians Feel Upskilling, Reskilling Needed To Secure Jobs In Post-Covid-19 Era

8.3K
News

PH Time Has Come To An End : Incompetent Anwar & DAP Had Betrayed Their Own Principles To Build An Alliance With Zahid-Najib

3.7K
News

Mukhriz : Pejuang Won’t Back Anwar For Prime Minister With Help Of Corrupt UMNO Leaders

2.6K
News

Viral WhatsApp Implicating Wee Ka Siong In An Illegal Syndicate Transporting Illegal Oil, Alcohol & Cigarettes

1.8K
News

Car Boot Public Toilets Family : “We Have Proposed 5 Plots of Land To PH Federal Gov For PPRs Since 2017, But There Has Been No Response”

1.7K
News

The Untold Story Of Zeti’s Involvement With Jho Low : Zeti Aziz’s Family Received More Than RM 100 Millions From Jho Low

1.6K
News

Najib Tells Zeti : Speak Up On Receiving 1MDB Funds & RM 100 Million From Jho Low

1.6K
News

Anwar : Mahathir Must Adhere To The Principles of Not Championing Personal Agendas or Destructive Behaviour of Old

To Top