Your Online Shopping From Taobao , Lazada & Shopee Parcel Deliveries May Be Delayed Or Cancelled Because Of The Floods – Warehouses & Empty Container Depots Have Been Damage

Shopee Malaysia announced that there may be delays and cancellations of some items across the country, as local sellers may have also been affected by the floods.

According to its statement, cancelled items will be issued full refunds.

Shopee

Dear valued Shopee users, please be informed that there might be delays and cancellations of your orders as our local sellers have been impacted due to the floods affecting certain areas across the country. We apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank you for your patience & kind understanding.

J&T Express – Malaysia

Dear customers, we are sorry to inform that delivery of packages are affected in some areas due to heavy downpour, flash flood, and stormy weather. Please read the notice below for further understanding. We are truly sorry for the inconvenience caused. Malaysians, stay strong!

POS Malaysia

Dear Valued Customers,

Please be informed that major floods caused by heavy rain may affect counter, delivery and pick up services in areas impacted, including closures of affected Pos Malaysia outlets.

Inaccessible routes due to the flood have also affected our linehaul connectivity.

Services will resume once situation permits and routes are open.

We apologise for the inconvenience caused and thank you for your support and understanding.

For further enquiries, please get in touch with us via AskPos on Pos.com.my or the Pos Malaysia mobile app.

Thank you and stay safe Malaysia.

City-Link Express

Dear Valued Customers,

This notice is to inform you regarding the current continuous rain that hits West Malaysia.

Warehouses and empty container depots have been affected by the floods

Bernama reported on Saturday, 18 December, that some Port Klang warehouses and empty container depots have been affected by the floods.

Cargoes to and from the ports are said to be delayed for the next several days. Priority will be given to medical supplies and essential goods.

Customers who are waiting for their parcels and deliveries are reminded to exercise patience during this time

: Heavy rainfall and flash floods since yesterday have severely affected port operations at Port Klang’s terminals at Northport, Westports and Southport, said the Port Klang Authority (PKA).

In a statement today, it said operations at warehouses and empty container depots in the surrounding areas have also been adversely affected and were further aggravated by damages to access roads.

“To make matters worse, many port and logistics operations staff are unable to report to work due to travel difficulties. Hence, movement of containers and cargoes to and from the ports are expected to be severely affected and deliveries will be delayed for the next several days,” it said.

PKA said vessel berthing will also be delayed due to the inclement weather which has caused a backlog of vessels at the outer anchorage with many more expected to arrive over the coming days.