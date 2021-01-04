Zahid : Does UMNO Members Can Be ‘Bought Over’ With A Cheap Price? – 143 UMNO Divisions Reject Pact With PPBM To Face GE15

Almost three-quarters of Umno’s 191 divisions have told the party leadership that they do not want to cooperate with PPBM for the next general election.

Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said he respected the views of the 143 divisions and had called for a Supreme Council meeting on Wednesday to discuss the matter.

Feedback on the need for cooperation with PPBM for the 15th general election was done via a WhatsApp chat group, comprising all division heads, he said, after officiating at the Bagan Datuk Umno division meeting today.

“As the president, I respect the 143 (division) leaders’ decision,” he said. The motions will be looked into, and need to be accepted by Umno leadership as they represent the voices of the grassroots.

Zahid added that the decision not to cooperate with PPBM should be accepted as the party’s official decision, although Umno MPs have pledged parliamentary support for the Perikatan Nasional government. The government is led by PPBM president Muhyiddin Yassin.

Zahid said he understood there were certain quarters who spoke out on their dissatisfaction after being told to be “grateful” for being invited to be part of the PN government.

He questioned this notion, adding that Umno is the biggest contributor in forming the federal administration.

“There is a movement currently to set up 8,000 new branches (for a party under PN). Where can they find the members? Does this mean that Umno members can be ‘bought over’ with a cheap price?” Zahid questioned.

He added, “We are not easily persuaded and bribed. Umno members are resilient. If we can survive for 22 months (as opposition), what more in the coming months”.

The remark on the 8,000 branches was believed to be directed against PPBM secretary-general Hamzah Zainudin. Hamzah recently said PPBM is targeting one million members and will set up 8,000 branches across Malaysia.

Zahid also urged the government to call for an election soon, with all the SOPs in place.

“We agreed that the Covid-19 pandemic needs to be avoided and SOPs must be practiced. But why are they (government) scared of the election?

“There are over 30 countries that have held their elections during the pandemic but I believe they (Malaysian government leaders) are afraid of something else,” he added.