News

Zahid Hamidi Has Confirmed That MIC Is One of The Parties That Will Be Part of The Perikatan Nasional (PN) Coalition

Posted on

Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has confirmed that MIC is one of the parties that will be part of the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition.

He said that apart from MIC, other parties which also registered to become part of the PN coalition include Bersatu, PAS and Parti Solidariti Tanahairku (Star).

“Thus far, from the information I have obtained, MIC has become one of the parties that registered to become part of PN with PAS, STAR and Bersatu. This is not a problem as PN has to be registered.

“The stand of UMNO and BN in the next general election is that we will still use the ‘dacing’ (weighing scale) logo for UMNO and BN candidates,” he said when met by reporters after spending time chatting with Indian voters at the Indian Progressive Front (IPF) operations room in Kampung Baru, Slim River here, today.

Earlier, Senior Minister and International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali stated that so far, there are five parties in the PN coalition registered with the Registrar of Societies (RoS) including Bersatu and PAS, but did not mention three other parties.

Source : Astro Awani

READ ALSO  Hot Adult Toy Seller Gatita Yan Shocked Netizen After Revealing Real Face In Cari Interview
Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

one × four =

Most Popular

26.9K
News

Malaysian Influential Politician Sexually Assaulting A Businesswoman At Her Home In KL – Kissing & Groping Her Breast

20.8K
News

Cathryn Li 李元玲 Throwing A Tantrum & Storms Out Of Live Interview After Losing Her Cool

12.2K
News

Untold Story : Zahid Bring His Bearing Files Related To His Corruption Charges To Meet Muhyiddin Yassin – Went Back Disappointed With Files In Hand

12.1K
News

Malaysia Most Wanted Men Dato Sri Nicky Liow Soon Hee Converts To Islam

11.7K
News

DAP Liew Chin Tong : Anwar Negotiated With Zahid & Najib To Form A Court Cluster Government

10.4K
News

IGP: Fugitive Dato Seri Nicky Liow Soon Hee Net Worth Amounted To RM1 Billion – “One of The Officers Had Leaked Info To Liow & Providing Ample Time To Transfer His Wealth To An Undisclosed Location”

9.5K
News

UMNO Deputy President Tok Mat : MCA Should Just Leave Barisan Nasional – Leave BN If You Have Any Dignity

9.2K
News

DAP Anthony Loke To Take Over From Lim Guan Eng As Secretary-General Before June 30

8.4K
News

MIC VP Tells Zahid : Respect Us Or Contest GE15 On Your Own – Stop Being Arrogant & Don’t Think That MIC or MCA Are Just Followers

8.3K
News

Monorail Lane Collapsed : Crane Part Falls On Car At SUKE Highway Construction

To Top