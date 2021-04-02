Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has confirmed that MIC is one of the parties that will be part of the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition.

He said that apart from MIC, other parties which also registered to become part of the PN coalition include Bersatu, PAS and Parti Solidariti Tanahairku (Star).

“Thus far, from the information I have obtained, MIC has become one of the parties that registered to become part of PN with PAS, STAR and Bersatu. This is not a problem as PN has to be registered.

“The stand of UMNO and BN in the next general election is that we will still use the ‘dacing’ (weighing scale) logo for UMNO and BN candidates,” he said when met by reporters after spending time chatting with Indian voters at the Indian Progressive Front (IPF) operations room in Kampung Baru, Slim River here, today.

Earlier, Senior Minister and International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali stated that so far, there are five parties in the PN coalition registered with the Registrar of Societies (RoS) including Bersatu and PAS, but did not mention three other parties.

Source : Astro Awani