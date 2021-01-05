Zahid Hamidi Issued The Directive & Tells UMNO MPs To Quit PN Gov By The End of The Month Because No Action Taken Against Azmin Scandal

Umno has told its MPs to step down from their posts in government and government agencies by the end of this month, in a bid to push for a general election to be held as soon as possible.

Two division leaders told FMT that party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi issued the directive at a meeting with Umno division leaders at its headquarters here this morning.

A division leader who attended the meeting said Zahid told them Umno had no choice as the Perikatan Nasional government had failed to recognise that the people wanted a change and reforms in the administration.

“Yes, it is true. It was decided at the meeting just now,” said the leader, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

He was responding to a report by Suara TV which quoted Zahid as telling Umno MPs to quit the PN government by the end of the month.

Another division leader outside the Klang Valley also confirmed the directive.

According to the portal, Zahid had also criticised Putrajaya’s failure to “rectify” the Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim’s case. Adib, a fireman, died from injuries following a riot in Subang Jaya a little over two years ago.

In Sept 2019, the Coroner’s Court established that he died after he was assaulted by two or three unidentified people during the riot.

Zahid was also reported to have said that Umno decided to withdraw its support for PN after the government failed to take action against a minister who is alleged to have had unnatural sex.

Meanwhile, Umno secretary-general Ahmad Maslan said any decision on Umno MPs to quit the PN government before February would be finalised during the party’s supreme council meeting tomorrow.

Ahmad, who is also the newly-appointed Barisan Nasional secretary-general, however refused to confirm if Zahid had issued such a directive at the meeting.

“It is just a report, we will bring the matter to the supreme council meeting tomorrow,” he told reporters after the meeting with Umno’s 191 divisions today.

The quit directive comes a day after Umno’s Machang MP Ahmad Jazlan Yaakub resigned as chairman of the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB), after just eight months in the job.

It also comes as ties between Umno and PPBM reached breaking point, with leaders from the former openly training their guns on PN over the weekend. Several prominent Umno leaders have called on their party to withdraw its support for the government.

Meanwhile, Ahmad said Annuar Musa had merely been “replaced” as the BN secretary-general and not “fired”.

Annuar has reportedly also been removed as Umno’s representative in the Muafakat Nasional secretariat.

Annuar, who is seen to be friendly with PN, the pact between PAS and PPBM, has been under fire in recent days.

Yesterday, the Ketereh MP said he was willing to be removed in order to maintain the cooperation among Malay parties and the PN government.

While Umno has turned its guns on PPBM, Ahmad also said the party was steadfast in its decision not to work with DAP.

Asked if Umno would work with other parties, he said there was no discussion about working with PKR and Amanah during the meeting.

“For now, we want to strengthen our ties with PAS and GPS,” he said.

Zahid meanwhile has dismissed the report by Suara TV, labelling it as “slander” according to Malaysiakini.

The denial, according to the portal, was shared in Zahid’s official Telegram messenger group.