Zahid Hamidi Labels UMNO Deserters To PPBM AS Undignified Cowards – “We (BN) Do Feel Betrayed When Many MPs Jumped Ship Because Of Power & Money”

Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has slammed the coalition’s deserters, describing them as undignified cowards who care only about power and money.

Speaking at Parti Makkal Sakti Malaysia’s annual general meeting, Zahid said the defectors were also afraid of facing court charges.

Since GE14, some 15 Umno MPs had defected to join Bersatu, while one, Labuan MP Rozman Isli, joined Warisan.

“We (BN) do feel betrayed when many MPs jumped ship because of power and money after we lost, but the strong support from Makkal Sakti helped us get back on our feet.”

All BN components, he said, must now prepare for the next general election by remaining loyal to their party’s leadership and selecting the right candidates for the polls.

Earlier, Zahid said BN may field candidates from Makkal Sakti, the Indian-based party founded by former Hindu Rights Action Force (Hindraf) leaders.

Makkal Sakti is not part of BN although it has been supportive of the coalition for years.

Zahid said the party’s president, RS Thanenthiran, had asked for the party’s candidates to be fielded in GE15, and that this would be discussed by BN.

“(I believe) we will give their candidates a place in parliamentary or state assembly seats.”

Source : FMT