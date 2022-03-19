Zahid Sacked Tajuddin For Criticising UMNO Party Leadership Over Deviating From Its Plan Of Fully Withdrawing From The Government

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman, a vocal critic of Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, has been stripped of his position by Zahid Hamidi.

Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman says he feels no animosity towards party president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi despite being sacked as its election director.

According to Malaysiakini, the Pasir Salak MP said he had accepted the party’s decision with “an open heart”, but was uncertain if Zahid had the same feelings.

“I do not have any problem with the president, (but) if he has a problem with me, I don’t know. If you want to know, ask the president,” he was quoted as saying.

Tajuddin, a vocal critic of Zahid, was stripped of his position as the party’s election director this evening.

“I don’t feel angry or resentful, I’m only happy,” he said.

“I have other work to do. (When) the role was retracted, I was relieved.”

Tajuddin also denied that his removal from the post was related to the leaked audio of him criticising the party leadership during the Supreme Council’s meeting last Wednesday.

Yesterday, it was reported that Tajuddin lashed out at the party leadership over deviating from its plan of fully withdrawing from the government, according to a leaked audio clip.

During the meeting, a livid Tajuddin told his cohorts that pulling the plug on the prime minister alone, and not Perikatan Nasional (PN), was not the decision made during its general assembly in March.

He did, however, say it is not the right time for Umno to fully remove itself from the government.

In the clip, Tajuddin said he had been a long-time supporter of Zahid, but “this time, I beg to differ”.

Tajuddin, who is MP for Pasir Salak, was reported to have criticised Umno deputy president Mohamad Hasan during a Dewan Rakyat debate for urging that the 15th general election be held sooner.

Zahid said although MPs had immunity to speak on various issues in the Dewan Rakyat, internal party issues should be discussed at the appropriate forum, Bernama reported.

“Even though I respect personal opinions, the party’s stand must be respected. The party has not made a stand, and of course, this stand will be discussed during a suitable time,”