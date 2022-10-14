News

Zahid : Unhappy Malaysians Can Leave Malaysia – “Kalau Tak Suka Cara Politik Malaysia, Boleh Pindah Keluar”

Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has told Malaysians who are dissatisfied with its political system after the general election — which handed victory to the long-ruling Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition — to migrate to other countries, as those who are loyal would accept the rule of law.

“The opposition acted over-confident in support of the voters, and these supporters were manipulated by the various issues and false promises made in the opposition manifesto, which they themselves know cannot be implemented,” Mr Zahid said.

The PR has repeatedly alleged that the polls were marred by widespread electoral fraud and blamed the loss on gerrymandering and vote-rigging by their political foes.

“If this group (the opposition) wants to use the other system of single transferable votes as used in the republics, they should migrate to those countries to practise this kind of political belief,” he wrote.

Those who were loyal Malaysians would accept the country’s system of government as enshrined in the Federal Constitution, he added.

