Zahid Will Sack Ismail If No Early Elections : Threaten DSIS To Call For GE 15 With The Suspension Of Tajuddin Rahman & Alor Setar Division Chief

Pejuang president Mukhriz Mahathir has speculated about whether Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob could be expelled by Umno if he does not call for the dissolution of Parliament soon.

Mukhriz contended that Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi could act the same way as previous party leaders did when their wishes were not entertained. Zahid could sack Ismail if Ismail did not comply with the party’s wishes to call a general election this year.

“Najib (Razak) once fired his deputy, Muhyiddin Yassin, without going through a special Umno general assembly meeting to discuss the action,” Mukhriz said, according to Berita Harian.

“Of course Zahid can also fire a vice president even if he is a prime minister,” he was quoted as saying. Ismail is an Umno vice-president as well as prime minister.

Mukhriz said there had been a possible “warning shot” for Ismail in the party’s decision last night to expel a Zahid critic, Zaharin Yasin, and suspend the membership of two divisional leaders.

Pasir Salak MP Tajuddin Abdul Rahman and Alor Setar Umno division chief Yusof Ismail were suspended for six months.

Mukhriz claimed that the only reason Umno insisted on the general election being held this year was to avoid more of the party’s leaders being punished through legal channels, and to free Najib from prison.

“All parties know the real reason is to avoid more Umno leaders from being punished and jailed, as well as to release Najib from jail. Perhaps the people will punish Umno in GE15,” he said.

Umno Supreme Council member Puad Zarkashi has confirmed the six-year suspension of former party bigwig Tajuddin Abdul Rahman and Alor Setar division chief Yusof Ismail.

In a short text message to FMT, Puad said the decision was made after a high-level meeting last night.

“Both suspended for six years,” Puad said.

Tajuddin fell from grace after he became critical of Umno following his removal as a Supreme Council member in June, while Yusof remained clueless about his suspension.

Yusof, in an interview with FMT, said he believed his comments on the party president made in an internal chat group with Umno divisional leaders had led to the decision.

“Saya difahamkan, Presiden UMNO (Ahmad Zahid) juga tidak maklum apa kesalahan saya dan Tajuddin dalam mesyuarat malam tadi, cuma umum gantung sahaja kepada MKT.

“Saya percaya ini juga isyarat kepada Perdana Menteri (Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob), jika Dewan (Rakyat) tidak dibubarkan segera,” katanya.

Mohd Yusof berkata, beliau agak kesal kerana hukuman ke atasnya dilihat lebih berat berbanding hukuman ke atas bekas Ahli MKT UMNO, Datuk Lokman Noor Adam yang lebih banyak memburukkan Perdana Menteri.

“Saya memang ada kritik presiden, tetapi dibuat hanya dalam kumpulan WhatsApp ketua bahagian UMNO sahaja. Lokman kritik Perdana Menteri lebih banyak, tetapi hukuman ke atasnya tidak seberat saya.